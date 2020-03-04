P.O.S. to Headline Concert Series at Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport

× Expand Photo by Chad Kamenshine, courtesy of Doomtree P.O.S.

P.O.S. fans might want to book a trip somewhere ASAP. It doesn’t matter where, as long as you have a plane ticket: The Minneapolis rapper is performing post-security at the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport during an artistry series from March 16–22.

In addition to P.O.S., nine other local artists will make an appearance during the series, including rock-and-rollers Kiss the Tiger and D Mills, the lead singer of the jazzy hip-hop band D Mills & The Thrills. Some of the shows require plane tickets, while others are open to the general public. A.M. Drive host DJ Mason Butler, hip-hop DJ TaliaKnight, and jazz singer Joel Shapira and more will be playing at baggage claim, where anyone can come listen.

“The space that we’re in is not like a traditional venue,” said Youa Vang, the performing arts coordinator for Arts@MSP. “We don’t have a venue at the airport, we have pop-ups.”

This isn’t the first time that there have been concerts at the airport—a prime concert venue, if you think about it, to capture an international audience. If you happened to be flying during the Super Bowl, or during other large events, you might’ve stumbled upon a different artistry series concert. The reason behind the series this time is the NCAA Wrestling Championship happening this month, which will amp up the traffic at MSP.

“My goal is to highlight anyone... in the Twin Cities that’s up and coming, or even established,” Vang said. “It doesn't have to be Doomtree, it doesn’t have to be P.O.S., but it’s people who are continuing to work hard.”

Because more people from all over the world are flying into MSP, it gives the artists performing there a wider audience than they’d have at a typical venue. The concert series is hosted by Arts@MSP, a program that brings art and culture to the airport through murals, mosaics, music, and more. Performing arts have been at the airport for over 20 years, but within the last decade, special performances have become more and more frequent.

If you want the unique experience of catching a concert before catching your flight, check out the lineup below.

Terminal 1, Airport Mall Gallery (Post-Security)

March 16, 4 p.m.–6 p.m. - Kiss the Tiger

March 17, 4 p.m.–6 p.m. - D Mills

March 18, 4 p.m.–6 p.m. - P.O.S.

March 22, 4 p.m.–6 p.m. - DJ Scipreme

Terminal 1, Baggage Claim (Open to Anyone)

March 16, 4 p.m.–6 p.m. - DJ Mason Butler

March 17, 4 p.m.–6 p.m. - DJ Talia Knight

March 18, 4 p.m.–6 p.m. - DJ Mickey Breeze

Terminal 2, Baggage Claim (Open to Anyone)