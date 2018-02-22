After the Orono Lockdown: What is Safe?

× Expand via shutterstock.com Student desks in classroom

The last time I cried when I put Jake on a bus, it was his first day of kindergarten. Today, I teared up when he stepped on the bus aimed toward Orono High School, where he spent 6 hours on lockdown yesterday. He went to school today, because as he told me last night, “That’s how we roll, always forward.”

Here’s what you should know before you read on. I have shot guns. I have had fun shooting guns. And until I got divorced, there were locked guns in my house. My son and his friends completed gun safety training when they were 12. I don’t loathe all guns—but like the rest of the country, I am tired.

What happened yesterday? There’s official information out there, and there are rumors too. There are social media posts from kids, and there are texts from my Lightning Fast Moms Network. I assume there’s a golden fleece of truth to be woven from these threads. A frightening Snapchat was reported to police on Tuesday—it involved a gun and a message about a shooting spree. Police investigated and found it not to be a credible threat. The school sent out a text late that night, informing us that there had been an investigation of a possible threat, but that school would go on as planned on Wednesday.

On my way to a lunch date yesterday, I received the first message that the school system had been put on lockdown at 11:15 a.m. It seems that on a Facebook post from the school regarding the investigation from the night before, someone had replied that they intended a school shooting. There was a similar message posted to Twitter saying “Orono is not safe. Today at 12:00 p.m. I will shoot up the school myself.” Wait, this is Orono we’re talking about.

The school’s message was that all the students were safe. There was no intruder, but there was a threat, and parents should not come to campus. I immediately texted Jake, who responded to my WTF with his location in the school, and who he was with. He didn’t seem fazed at first, and breezily told me how many exits were nearby and what he and his buddies had planned for escape if needed. He turned 15 one week ago.

Over the next 5-6 hours the entire campus (the high school, middle school, intermediate, and elementary schools are all on one street, as we are a tidy and tiny bunch) remained closed. The street was blocked off with snowplows and the media sent helicopters to hover above. Praise technology, the kids who could text were communicating with their parents and each other. I can’t imagine the pitch of my day if I had not been able to hear from Jake.

Though there was no intruder, there were kids preparing themselves. Some of them sharpened pencils and passed them out so that if an intruder showed up they had something to attack with. There was talk that a varsity captain kept a metal folding chair near him the whole time, in case he needed to use it as a weapon. This is high school in 2018. I’ve graduated three other kids from that same school and none of them had a day like this.

And I know that we, out here in privilegeville have it easier than many. We usually don’t worry about these kind of things, as pointed out in the City Pages article ironically published on Tuesday: Orono is the Safest City in Minnesota. But maybe that’s the point—what does “safe” even mean anymore?

Those of you who put your kids on busses this morning, do you think they’re safer than mine today? As I sit here—a parent now constantly glancing at the clock and my text icon—am I any different from you on any other day? My lunch date remarked that her high-schooler in another school had never had a lockdown drill. Orono has had multiple in Jake’s tenure—did that make him safer than her kid, who yesterday went about his day without sharpening a pencil for defense? Gun nuts want guns to feel safe. Parkland, Florida students and parents want guns gone to feel safe. It’s hard not to see this as a crazy coin spinning, never to land on heads nor tails.

The school was giving us great information, every 15-30 minutes a text would update us on the situation. I got a text from Jake: “I am overwhelmingly hungry.” Me: “Ha! What if you have to pee?” Jake: “Yeah we had the opportunity to go earlier, but I didn’t go. Too spooky.”

That cracked me open a bit, his grade-schooler’s choice of wording for fear. Because we use humor as salve in our family, I said dinner was Hostage’s Choice. He picked Culvers, because we use cheeseburgers as Band-Aids.

I texted my teacher pals emojis of whiskey and promises of a Dirty French burger at Bellecour when we all get through this. They were fried, they were exhausted, and really, they are just at the tip of this. Not long after, I saw that Trump has decided that the Great Idea is to arm teachers. I know the prevailing joke is about how can they afford a glock when they can’t even afford room Kleenex. But all I can think about is, what if my lovely friend who loves her room full of young ones is asked to shoot one of her kids. And how does she look out every day at a sea of faces and balance mentorship for a brighter future life against the possibility that she’ll have to end one kid’s future before he ends them all? I don’t know how to live in this world where everyone is expected to be ready to kill. There’s not enough room Kleenex to handle it.

I can’t really get at the why of what happened at Orono, because it involves the arrest of a kid. And though I’ve seen texts and heard a name and understand that the likelihood is that this was a massive and heartbreaking cry for help, that is not my story to tell.

I am grateful to the school for their attention and care. I am grateful to the Orono Police Department for their measured calm and intelligent procedures. I am grateful to all the teachers who take care of our kids every day, through the good and the terrifying, putting them first.

Because in the end, all I really know is that there were no guns at Orono yesterday. And they all came home safe.

Jake rode the bus home. Didn’t want me to dive into the snarl of parents and media to come get him. As we downloaded over crinkle fries and he told me the things, we looked at his stories and combed through the Instagrams for clues. Some of them were angry, some were grateful, and some recounted puking in their parent’s car on the way home.

I told him that while he was being locked down, that Minneapolis kids were walking out in support of tougher gun laws. He said he’d heard of the plan for a national walk out, which is what many of his friends on social were championing. As I understand it, there are some school districts that are threatening to punish students for walking out in protest. A school in Las Vegas (whu?) and one in Waukesha, Wisconsin. I’m sorry, but isn’t part of the reason we find ourselves here in this frightening 2018? Because of these lost teens feeling unheard and powerless, until they reach for the ultimate expression of power? Can we please champion a peaceful expression of claimed power? One that is built upon our children thinking like concerned Americans, fighting for measured change rather than just reacting to cataclysmic change? Can we help give them a voice instead of shutting them down? Show them how to change their world the right way, without violence? Walk-out protests don’t end in lockdowns.

My default is love, but I have anger and fear and need to channel it. So do they. I asked Jake if he would participate in a walk out, even if his school said he’d be punished for it. He said, “That would make me want to go even more. Damn the man.” Enough is enough.