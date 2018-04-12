After an Epic Game, the Timberwolves are Headed to the Playoffs

× Expand Timberwolves clinch playoffs

There’s never been a more talented Timberwolf than Andrew Wiggins, but that potential has always been mitigated by his actual performance. It’s why fans get so frustrated with him when he disappears for entire halves and quarters. It’s why the old man who owns the Timberwolves asked for a face-to-face before handing him his $150 million guaranteed contract. And it’s why Timberwolves fans were choking on our own hearts when he stepped to the free throw line with the Wolves up by two points and 14.6 seconds left in overtime in the most important Timberwolves game in 14 years.

When the first one went in, I felt like I was going to weep for this 23-year-old Canadian millionaire who really hasn’t accomplished anything since he earned Rookie of the Year by default in 2015. After that make, a guy on the opposing Nuggets, the dangerous Will Barton, came up behind Wiggins and whispered something in his ear, obviously attempting some kind of shit-talking gamesmanship. But Jimmy Butler put his hands on Barton’s hips and dragged him backwards towards center court. (I would love to know what Barton said.) And then Wiggins canned the second one. Up by four points with 14 seconds left—the Wolves were going to the playoffs.

Wiggins and I aren’t friends. But I watch all his Instagram stories with his Instagram-famous dog, Cassie. I once saw him driving down Lake Street in his cocaine-white Maserati—his hair was picked out and he was listening to Drake. So yeah, I only know him from snapshots of his life, but that doesn’t prevent me from speculating about the kind of guy he really is. I wonder about what he cares about—what goes on in his Canadian mind. I wonder why he seems to have out-of-body experiences against shitty opponents. I wonder why Jimmy Butler thought it was necessary to send a thinly-veiled message to Wiggins after the 81st game of his third season, when Butler called the Wolves “soft” and said, “I just want everybody to play hard.”

So when Andrew Wiggins finally came through in a huge moment, and made the two biggest shots of his life, I was so happy for him, so happy that he was the guy that clinched the Timberwolves first playoff spot in 14 years. Maybe this would be transformative, maybe it would wake something up inside of him, maybe he would realize that he’s a winner now, and that if you play to your potential you can own this entire city. I would say that almost all 19,000 of us in the Target Center were this happy for him. This hopeful. We gave him a standing ovation for hitting those two free throws. Afterwards, my friend BJ, the guy who I went to the game with, (the guy who bought the tickets on Flash Seats as soon as the Denver Nuggets beat the Portland Trailblazers late Monday night, ensuring the NBA’s first loser’s-out/winner’s-in game since 1997), says he’s commissioning a mural for his new recording studio in Northeast Minneapolis. It’s going to be Wiggins at the line, about to shoot the biggest free throws of his life, preserved for all of…well, however long a mural lasts on a building in Northeast Minneapolis.

*****

Man, what a game! The Wolves haven’t won a game like that since we won Game 7 against the Sacramento Kings in 2004, the year KG went to the Western Conference Finals. Unfortunately, Sam Cassell hurt himself by doing his “big balls dance,” celebrating a huge shot in that Game 7, and he couldn’t play the next round against the Lakers. His big balls celebration probably cost the Wolves a championship. So maybe it’s appropriate that Wolves fans with a sense of history approach celebration with caution. You don’t want to pull anything.

But what a game!

× Expand Karl Anthony Towns shooting at Timberwolves game

Neither team could stop the other one, but we knew that going in. This was a match-up of two good offenses and two mediocre defenses. This has been a difficult thing for Wolves fans to come to terms with—when we hired him in the spring of 2016, we were told that our coach and GM Tom Thibodeau—a basketball monk who lives on grueling practice sessions, game tape, and presumably Dominos pizza—was a defensive arch druid. But that hasn’t been the case—two seasons later, and the Wolves still suck on defense, especially when Jimmy Butler’s out. (Butler, Thibodeau’s pet pupil since his days in Chicago, and basically the team’s spiritual leader, has been hurt with a torn meniscus since late February. The Nuggets game is only his third game back.) So we would have to win this do-or-die game on offense. And through most of the game, this strategy was working: the Wolves were getting easy layups and dunks, either through transition, or through two-man action with Towns and Butler, along with a few timely open threes from Teague and Wiggins. But we could never secure that big stop or corral that big defensive rebound to really finish off a run and put big pressure on the visitors.

And the Nuggets kept coming. For the past month, that’s what the Nuggets have been doing. They’ve been coming. While the Timberwolves were playing without Jimmy Butler, scuffling through a closing stretch of .500 basketball as a result (a stretch where we beat the Warriors but blew games to teams that were tanking, like the Memphis Grizzlies), the Nuggets were peaking. Their guards, Jamal Murray and Will Barton, have been coalescing around their massive Serbian center, Nikola Jokic (perhaps the most elegant behemoth since the salad days of Lithuanian giant Arvydas Sabonis), and they’ve reeled off six wins in a row, playing their best basketball of the season, winning close games by executing down the stretch. So when Jeff Teague hit a big three to put the Wolves up by eight with 4:26 left, I was praying it wouldn’t come down to a tight finish.

One note on Target Center Timberwolves crowds—after Teague hit that shot, the Nuggets called a time out and the Wolves free T-shirt squad flooded the floor. In the history of sport, has a fan base ever been more amped for free t-shirts? I’m no exception. I was the tallest guy in section 109 and it was exhilarating to get my hands on a couple rolled up shirts that were heaved up by the squad, but ultimately I didn’t want to get too aggressive and knock somebody over the railing or something. There’s a fevered enthusiasm for these t-shirts, but I’m glad nobody is getting so physical that health insurance needs to get involved. Still, I worry about the psychological make-up of Wolves Nation the same way I worry about the psychological make-up of Andrew Wiggins: should we be getting this amped over T-shirts? Is this the most appropriate or productive time to expend our energy during an NBA game? Could we be more focused at more meaningful points during the game where we could actually affect the outcome? Is there something wrong with us?

It’s probably unhealthy, this hunger deep inside for free t-shirts. It’s gotta be psychological displacement of some kind. Maybe a result of PTSD over 14 years of unlucky lottery picks.

So after the Teague three-pointer and the free t-shirt frenzy, the Wolves came back on the floor to the dramatic strains of Bill Conti’s “Going the Distance” theme from the Rocky soundtrack. And then we gave up a Jokic three-point shot. Lead was down to five. Then Jimmy missed two free throws. Jamal Murray hit a layup. Then we turned it over. Then Jamal Murray hit a three. Just like that, lead was gone, and the Wolves would have to beat the Nuggets with 2 minutes left in a close game. We forced a 24 second violation, but then Taj Gibson missed a runner in the lane. Then Jokic missed in the lane. Then Jimmy tried to play hero ball, ignoring Karl Anthony Towns in crunchtime, taking an awful shot that never had much of a chance during our last possession. Nuggets ball with 4.4 seconds left.

Let me just say this: for the past month, as Jimmy Butler was hurt and the Wolves’ young superstars were underperforming during the most meaningful stretch of basketball in their lives, this town had started to turn on Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau. We wondered openly about his decision-making process running this team—about how he doesn’t trust his bench and plays his starters to exhaustion, or how his offensive and defensive concepts can seem a little vintage at times, and how he might be partially responsible for running down the tread on Jimmy Butler’s knee. Or about his decision during the offseason to basically swap the sound, defensive (and locally beloved) point guard Ricky Rubio for the flashier, more offensive Jeff Teague, or his decision to commit $150 million to Andrew Wiggins, or his obsession with bringing in veterans from his old Chicago Bulls teams, first Butler and Taj Gibson, then later Derrick Rose. The Wolves gave Thibs $40 million to figure all this stuff out, and on the verge of missing the playoffs, fans started to openly wonder if we were really going to be stuck with this stubborn asshole for three more years.

But down the stretch of this game, the Thibs style revealed itself, no more forcefully than through the play of the veteran post man, and Chicago Bulls alumnus, Taj Gibson. Down the stretch, Gibson went chest to chest with the Serbian behemoth, banging him every time he came across the lane, annoying him by getting his hand on the ball as Jokic worked for position. By the end of the 4th quarter, all that relentless rubbing and pushing and grabbing was tiring the Big Serbian out. This was a heavyweight fight, and he would not be going the distance. He had 35 points, but the skin on his arms and his face were a bright pink—Taj’s defensive was literally abrasive—and Jokic wouldn’t score again. And with 4.4 seconds left, game tied, Denver’s ball, Taj stole it outright from Jokic and called a time out.

Now what ensued wasn’t exactly a masterpiece by Thibs—a 30-foot, no-chance heave by Jamal Crawford at the buzzer—but in overtime, the crowd started to notice familiar motifs. Teague hitting floaters in the lane as the shot clock ran down. Butler attacking and making important shots. KAT snatched a board after the Wolves finally forced a miss from Barton. At the end of such a wide-open offensive game, the Wolves demonstrated true grit when it mattered. It’s not fair to judge a coach or a team or an era on a five-minute overtime—two seasons worth of practice, personnel moves, rehab, surgery, road trips, and homestands can’t be reduced to a five-minute sample size—but life isn’t fair. Making the playoffs is huge. This season is a success.

*****

Jubilantly walking out of the Target Center, into the damp, colder-than-reasonable April air, anything seemed possible. I ran into my buddy Topher on First Avenue. After half-hugs and high fives, he said, “We’re the eighth seed. It’s settled.”

Shit.

How did we get the eighth seed?? I thought we had the seventh seed locked up, but evidently San Antonio got blown out against the New Orleans Pelicans, and instead of getting a slightly more vulnerable Golden State team (yeah, I know, still defending champs) playing without superstar Steph Curry, the Wolves will get the best team in the NBA, the Houston Rockets. A team with the most ruthlessly efficient system in the league, a team that’s absolutely dominated us every time we played them this year. We will have to go against James Harden and Chris Paul. We probably won’t even win a game. Great to be back.

Shit.

Late in the 4th quarter, Sonia Grover, one of this town’s true OG Wolves fans, invited a bunch of us over to The Depot to celebrate. P.O.S had played the halftime show at the game, so a couple guys from Doomtree would be over there. The guys that I was with wanted tater tots. It was time to drink some tequila and enjoy the accomplishment of making the playoffs for the first time in 14 years. It wasn’t the time to dwell on that horrible loss to a tanking Memphis on March 26. Or the loss to the Hawks at the end of January. Or the loss to the Magic in the middle of January. Or the loss to the Nets at the beginning of January. It wasn’t the time to think about how winning any of those games would’ve prevented an opening round series against James Harden and Chris Paul.

As a Timberwolves fan, it’s hard to know how to act in this situation. How do we evaluate success? What should our expectations be? We have one of the most talented big men in the game. Jimmy Butler is maybe the most likeable NBA superstar. Our GM/Coach is one of the least likeable/most accomplished NBA authority figures. But it’s not just about this team. The Wolves are one of the most inept, unlucky, and tortured franchises of all time. My night started out at the Loon, eating a BLT at Flip Saunders’ table. Think about that—in 2004, the last time we were in the playoffs, Flip was our coach, KG was our star. A year later, when the Wolves missed the playoffs, Kevin McHale fired Flip. And then in 2007, McHale traded KG. Flip came back as the POBO in 2013, and then as head coach in 2014. He convinced KG to come back to finish his career in Minnesota in 2015. But then Flip was diagnosed with cancer and he died. What would Flip Saunders give to celebrate a return to the playoffs right now? Can you imagine?

We were going to celebrate this properly.

It was warm in the Depot, and we were all howling like Wolves, and tequila shots were hoisted.

Doomtree’s Sims gave the toast: “We’re the champions! Of the not-in-the-lottery teams!”