Affordable Housing in the Twin Cities: Explained

A Dream Home–we all have one. Maybe it’s a small rambler with a white picket fence in St. Louis Park, or a sprawling stone mansion on Summit. For some families in the Twin Cities, their dream home is any home at all.

“There are challenges at various levels of affordability in the Twin Cities, but there is a particular challenge for people who make the lowest incomes,” says Jeff Horwich, director of policy and external affairs at the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority. “For every 10 families who are below 30 percent of AMI [area median income] who are looking for a place to live in the Twin Cities, there are only three homes that even theoretically would be available or affordable to them.”

Below 30 percent of the area median income is the national standard of extremely low income. In the Twin Cities, that means making $30,000 or less per year to support a family of four, or less than $21,000 a year as an individual.

Back in January, Minneapolis’ 5th district representative, Ilhan Omar, and six other Democratic lawmakers launched the People’s Housing Platform in an effort to address the national housing crisis. The first of its kind, the coalition considers housing a fundamental human right and strives to reform current federal housing policies. Through congressional legislation, the founding representatives hope to address major issues facing the national housing market, like the declining availability of public housing, the limited availability of affordable housing, extremely high rents, and the large homeless population. This is the second major step in what local experts say will be a very long journey to alleviating housing issues.

Minneapolis’ Omar took a bold stand last November when she proposed a Homes for All Act that would provide $1 trillion to housing authorities across the nation to construct 12 million new units over the next 10 years. This breaks down into $800 billion for constructing 8.5 million new public housing units, and $200 billion toward the Housing Trust Fund to build 3.5 million new private, affordable rental units.

Rep. Omar’s proposal is big. It would be the first adjustment to federal public housing funds in almost 30 years. The sticker shock is also significant.

Sure, $1 trillion throughout the country in 10 years seems high. In reality, it comes out to about $100 million per year, or about 30 cents per year, per person, divided evenly.

That could be the difference between a grande and a venti at Starbucks—and we size up far more often than once a year. So, what would our 30 cents per year provide for our neighbors struggling with housing? And will it solve the problem?

“Every American deserves access to a safe and stable place to live, but unfortunately, our current free-market housing system is not meeting the needs of working families,” Omar said in a press release about the bill. “On a single night, over 10,000 people in Minnesota were homeless last year—the highest number ever recorded. 6,000 of them were youth—which means children are showing up at school without a place to go home to. And this does not include the thousands more who are behind on rent or are looking for a permanent home after an eviction. And that’s just Minnesota.”

We asked local experts how the bill would affect public housing, and if that would solve the problem. The answer is complicated.

The Minneapolis Public Housing Authority (MPHA) has 11,000 subsidized housing provisions, split almost evenly between public housing units and housing choice vouchers. The MPHA public housing apartments are 50 years old on average, while townhomes and single-family homes in the MPHA system are closer to 70 and 100 years old.

“The model is basically: the federal government built it, the federal government regulates it, the federal government funds it. That model, as we’ve found over the years, is deeply flawed when the federal government doesn’t take care of [funding MPHA and its projects],” says Horwich of MPHA.

For maintaining and updating existing public housing, the government funds housing authorities like MPHA about 10 percent of the actual project cost. In other words: not enough.

The public housing units in Minneapolis are all currently occupied, and about 17,000 people sit on the waiting list. Those 17,000 people signed up in the span of 6 days last year when MPHA opened its waiting list in a coordinated effort with other Twin Cities housing authorities. Once the waiting list reaches a feasible cap, the housing authority closes the list and places people in housing over time, waiting until the list gets down to around 500 people to open it up again. This was the first time since 2008 that local waiting lists were opened.

“For the people at the end of that list, it will be–well, as we just found, it could be a decade before they would have access to a voucher,” says Horwich. “To eliminate our current public housing waiting list [...] we would have to quadruple our number of public housing units in Minneapolis.”

That’s why Rep. Omar’s bill is so important to housing authorities. Yes, the bill would fund the construction of new public housing, so people in need might not have to spend a decade on a waiting list. But, Horwich points out, “it’s extremely, extremely important to note that the bill would preserve all the public housing that currently exists and renew that housing so that it lasts for many decades to come for the families that it serves.” This additional funding could provide vital updates to bring old buildings up to code. As we saw in November, these safety measures could prevent disasters like the fire in the Cedar High Apartments in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood of Minneapolis, which did not have a sprinkler system on the upper floors of the complex.

Later this year, MPHA will begin remodeling a pair of apartment buildings in its system, the Elliot Twins, to update them and add accessible units for differently-abled people, which Horwich says is a prominent need in the public housing system. The Elliot Twins remodel will cost $25 million. “That’s not money that the housing authority just has sitting around,” he says.

The money from the Homes for All Act would make a big difference in improving the condition of current public housing and providing more housing for those families still waiting.

“We can be excited here in Minneapolis that we have a representative who is thinking big and talking boldly about public housing,” says Horwich.

Minneapolis has the 20th largest public housing authority in the country–and, mind you, there are 149 housing authorities just in Minnesota, so Minneapolis ranks in the top 20 out of thousands.

About 26,000 people of the 422,331 in Minneapolis use the MPHA system. For the most part, you must be a resident of Minneapolis to qualify, which means that about 6 percent of the population of Minneapolis uses public housing. If you include the 17,000 people on the waiting list, it’s still only about 10 percent of the population.

If only 6 to 10 percent of the population is using public housing in Minneapolis, what are the majority of people doing? Buying and renting unsubsidized, market-rate housing.

Minnesota has an exceptional housing shortage on the market-rate side too, which only compounds the public housing problem. “If there were more affordable market-rate housing, certainly it would decrease the need for public housing,” says Horwich. “Unfortunately, the private market does not seem to be going in that direction.”

Not only is the price tag on a house expensive, rental property prices are also through the proverbial high-rise roof. There was a glimmer of hope when the Minneapolis City Council approved an inclusionary zoning ordinance in December that requires a portion of any new housing development in the city to include a specific proportion of affordably priced units.

“The simple answer is that yes, the rents would simply be lower for a certain proportion of units,” says Horwich. But there’s a catch: “In those situations, people would need to income-qualify for an affordable unit.”

While those solutions work well for the low-income population, the rest–some 90 percent–cannot or does not use housing subsidy.

“Most people are involved in some form of housing that is not under the traditional definition of affordable housing but are seeking housing that is affordable–but it’s market-rate housing, meaning there’s no subsidy involved,” says David Siegel, the executive director of Housing First Minnesota, an organization that works with builders and market-rate housing.

Siegel and Housing First Minnesota look at the local housing crisis in terms of housing affordability (market-rate housing that is priced affordably, as opposed to affordable housing, which is subsidized or provided).

“What we’re trying to say is: yes, there’s a place and a need for what Representative Omar is putting forward, which is a plan for subsidies, but there is simply not enough money,” says Siegel. “You can’t subsidize your way out of this housing crisis.”

Instead, Siegel says the root of the problem is the lack of reasonably priced homes in Minnesota. New houses being built are more expensive–somewhere in the neighborhood north of $350,00, and people who can’t afford or don’t desire a house that expensive, are staying in their smaller, more affordably priced homes (think $150,00 to $350,000). This leaves renters without an affordable option to buy, which artificially drives up the cost of rent. Housing First Minnesota studied market-rate housing prices compared to other states and found that the same house is more expensive in Minnesota than in other Midwestern states and cities with similar economies.

The same house in the Twin Cities compared to Columbus, Ohio, can cost $100,000 more. In Indianapolis, another similar market, it can be $125,000 less than buying a newly-built home in Minnesota. Even crossing state lines into Hudson, Wisconsin lowers the price by $50,000, Housing First Minnesota found.

“What we think the fundamental problem with the housing market is not that there’s too little subsidy in the market, but that there’s too much regulation and barriers to construction that makes it very difficult to build a market-rate, affordable product,” says Siegel.

The cost of labor is slightly higher in Minnesota, but not enough to cause a five- or six-figure gap in housing prices between similar markets in different states. While materials could also influence cost, national builders build houses in each of the studied cities and source their materials from national suppliers for the same cost.

“What’s left is: What are the requirements that state government and city governments put on builders to construct a development? And therein lies the difference between the municipalities–between our state and other states,” says Siegel.

Cities throughout Minnesota mandate building laws such as storm shelters, larger lots, and specific materials like finished siding, which artificially increase building costs, making it more expensive to build a house here compared to other similar-market states where these regulations are not in place. Land constraints also play a factor, says Siegel, by restricting the amount of buildable property available. While this reduces urban sprawl and creates a more organized city structure, it also inflates the price of land by restricting the supply despite an increase in demand.

Increased building cost is a recent problem in Minnesota. In the last decade, about 70 percent of new homes built by local builders who were members of Housing First Minnesota (formerly the Builder’s Association of the Twin Cities) were under $300,000. “In 10 years, we’ve just flipped,” Siegel says. Today, 70 percent of new builds in Minnesota are over $300,000.

While subsidy and public housing is an important component and needs assistance, Siegel says, “the bigger part of the housing equation is that typical Minnesotan who is trying to maybe start a family or wants to get out on their own and wants to buy their first house, and there’s nothing for them to buy.”

If you are an average Gen Z-er and hoping to buy a house, that cost flip means you may take longer to build a down payment, and when you can finally put that money down, it will be for a bigger house instead of that little starter home.

“It’s an entire ecosystem,” he says. “Today’s new house becomes next year or the future’s used house, and that resale product will be less expensive than the new product in the market. It’s like a used car.”

But because of local government ordinances and building regulations, new houses are more expensive, and less people are moving up into them, leaving fewer smaller homes open for newer or younger homebuyers who just want a basic house.

Think of it like a car. “The car-makers are allowed to build a Corolla. It’s not as elegant and beautiful a car as a Lexus or a BMW, but it’s adequate for people. And for people who just need good, solid transportation, a Toyota Corolla is a brilliant car,” Siegel said “We need that same kind of approach in housing, to say: there’s a base level of safety that has to be met that’s adequate.”

In hopes of achieving more Corolla-level housing, Housing First Minnesota is working with cities around the state to modify building codes and regulations to address the artificial cost increases. But, working with the 200-some cities in Minnesota is a bit like herding cats. Last year, they also started collaborating at the state level with the Senate Select Committee on Home Ownership Affordability and Availability and the Legislative Commission on Housing Affordability, which are working toward similar goals of market-rate housing affordability statewide.

While it may be years before everybody can have access to a home, efforts to change the status quo make a difference in the right direction.

“We didn’t get here overnight, and we’re not gonna fix it overnight,” says Siegel.