Ace General Store Launches Outdoor Summer Music Series To Benefit Local Musicians

On Friday, July 12, Excelsior shop Ace General Store is kicking off an outdoor concert series that will showcase the talents of local artists.

The rest of the summer line-up will be posted closer to show dates, but Alex and Dan Cordell, owners of Ace General Store and Solid Manufacturing Co., have snagged Meg Kirsch and The Twins of Franklin as the series openers to start things off with a smooth, folk vibe.

There are two more shows to look forward to this summer. If we’re lucky (and the weather decides to not take a blustery turn on us), the plan is to continue the series into fall.

The Cordells will offer free local beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages, just bring along your favorite snacks for a little pairing action as you enjoy the music.

Alex Cordell, one half of the brains behind the series, understands the importance of celebrating local talent. “Musicians are makers. They tell such important stories and we believe that they are just as worthy of celebration,” said Cordell over e-mail. “Local musicians often play for free or for very little, which is why it is so important to us to make sure concert goers know that every dollar will go directly to them. We believe that community is made when people come together.”

Tickets are available on Eventbrite and cost $12 (with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the musicians), and this family-friendly event offers child admission for free.