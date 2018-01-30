A Viking Mission to Ask the Eagles Why Their Fans Are Jerks

For as long as I can remember, Media Day at the Super Bowl has been America’s grandest intentional shitshow, in the illustrious American tradition of intentional shitshows. It’s the day when the NFL announces the circus has arrived, and the full rosters, head coaches, and front office executives of both Super Bowl teams are required to stand around the field like zoo animals while hundreds of national and international reporters attempt to out-dumb question each other. This is the day when sports media content is officially allowed to cross over to the “general interest” arenas of the celebrity tabloid newsmagazine and the late night talk show. Back when I was a kid, it was Letterman’s Larry “Bud” Melman’s time to troll the jocks, and after Bud, it was Dave’s softer-spoken producer Biff Henderson’s turn. Now, Jimmy Kimmel sends his parking lot security guard Guillermo Rodriguez to ask Bill Belichick awkward one-liners. For years now, Media Day has been a reliable clearing house for novelty Super Bowl week filler for cable channels and local network affiliates alike, producing the occasional viral one hit wonder. Like in 2007, when the provocatively clad Ines Sainz of Mexico’s TV Azteca briefly became as famous as Peyton Manning, or 2015, when Seattle’s clearly over it star running back Marshawn Lynch spent five minutes answering every question by repeating, “I’m just here so I won’t get fined.”

Now branded as “Super Bowl Opening Night,” this year it was held at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The NFL is never one to look a revenue stream in the mouth, so fans now have the opportunity to buy $32 tickets to gawk at the carnival. Normally I would’ve been stoked to splash around in all the oozing Americana spectacle. But this year, full disclosure: I was bummed about the assignment, for two painfully obvious reasons.

One: I still haven’t recovered from the realization that not only are the Vikings not bringing it home to the hometown Super Bowl that we came so historically close to, but now we have to host the same fan base that threw full beers at us, cheered when our players were injured on the field, and goosestepped down South Philly after the game holding up a banner proclaiming “FUCK MILLIE.” Philadelphia: Setting new standards in sore winning! Thanks for waving the barbarians through the gates, Vikes! Great job! For anybody who really cared about the Purple this season—one week later is still much, much too soon. Minneapolis mayor RT Rybak probably best encapsulated our collective consciousness when he tweeted: “Super excited about Minneapolis hosting the Super Bowl but after yesterday’s Vikings loss I feel kinda like I’m bartending at the wedding of the girlfriend who dumped me.” So yeah, it’s only been a week. I still absolutely feel like that. Don’t you?

Two: All the cool kids were back on the other side of the Mississippi at Super Bowl Live on Nicollet Mall to see a Prince tribute concert put together by returning prodigal sons Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis featuring Sheila E, Morris Day and the Time, and The Revolution. Honestly, I’m a little Prince tributed-out at the point in my Minneapolitan life, but mid-winter concert in the heart of Erotic City with public drinking encouraged by our overlords? That’s a can’t-miss special occasion. So yeah, jealous af, but my boss is the city’s biggest Prince fan, and she would have it covered. Which meant that at 6:30pm, doomed to my fate, I tied on my figurative wedding bartending apron and pointed my car in the direction of the shitshow.

When I arrived at the X there weren’t any lines at the media security, but there were tons of cops, and two of them were pacing around with bomb sniffing dogs. One of them told me to leave my Duluth Pack in the middle of this caged area before being routed through a metal detector. As I was pulling my wallet, keys and phone out, I watched the caged area as a German shepherd bounded towards my backpack, snatched it in its jaws and violently snapped its head around, sending my backpack skittering six feet across the floor. “WTF?” I thought. "And what in the hell did I leave in there?” All of the neon purple and blue clad Super Bowl helpers working security were fully agape. What was going to happen here? “Sorry,” the officer said sheepishly, as he made eye contact with me. “You can take your bag now.” I picked it up, wiped detective Rin Tin Tin’s slobber off the canvas, and made my way downstairs.

It was 7:20, and the Patriots were already out on the floor. But an unattended buffet line beckoned. When I got closer, I realized that the buffet line had been very recently destroyed by the media hordes. My co-worker Lisa texted me, “Are you here yet?” She was in the stands with her Patriot-loving son. I told her that I was in the backstage area and that the staff had assured me that the “Fiesta buffet” would be re-loaded immediately. I said I could see the Star Tribune’s TV reporter Neil Justin from across the room and he seemed very chill. Lisa warned that the Patriots had been on the floor for 20 minutes already and that I should “get out there!”

As soon as I did, it was mayhem. ESPN was broadcasting live, and I could see former Patriot linebacker Tedi Bruschi with his Windsor be-knotted cohorts at the elevated anchor desk. On the vast carpeted arena floor, there was an Austrian guy wearing lederhosen, shoulder pads, and a helmet with a jersey that read “AUSTRIA.” There was TV Azteca’s Sainz wearing what looked like a Dornish Sand Snake leather battle dress. There was Curb Your Enthusiasm’s JB Smoove wearing a wide-brimmed fedora and indoor sunglasses (wasn’t it his own cast mate Larry David who once said, “the only people who wear sunglasses indoors are blind people and assholes”?). And there were dozens of unrecognizable football players milling around, wearing white, numbered windbreakers so you could cross-reference which Patriot was refusing to give you or your notebook anything interesting. At the back of the room, there were booths where the big names—Belichick, Brady—could accommodate the biggest scrums. Here’s a note on the locker room scrum: You’re never going to get anything juicy in a scrum. The players aren’t morons—they’ve all seen Bull Durham at this point. They all have the media training to parrot meaningless clichés on cue, and even if they didn’t, try recreating this scenario at home: first, surround yourself with 11 guys, like touching each other close, close enough you can figure out what they individually had for dinner, and now let them take turns asking you questions about what you just did twenty minutes ago. This is not conducive for interesting conversation. If you are going to get anything out of them, you have to engineer the question like an expert fisherman: presenting it just so, setting the hook quickly, and not giving them any chance to take the easy out. You have to ask a smart question that they can’t escape and then you have to be willing to live in uncomfortable silence. It’s nearly impossible to get anything good out of your target, and that’s when there’s a seasoned professional on both sides. But in this situation? On Super Bowl Opening Night? One side was full-on amateur hour, and they were asking questions that were easily evaded or dulled into smithereens by some of the most media-savvy people on the planet. Tom Brady got questions like, “How are your teeth so white?” And “Do you like fishing?” When I texted Lisa to ask her what I should ask Brady, she asked me to ask him about his Browerville, Minnesota grandpa (which must be pointed out is the only geographic justification Vikings fans needed to root against those Eagles and their vile fan base—but most of us would’ve taken a third cousin). But I was 15 feet away from Brady, and I wasn’t getting any closer without committing sexual misconduct. Then Lisa texted, “Never mind, he’s answering that one right now.” Evidently the people in the stands got little devices that allowed them to switch between the audio channels of the interviews and watch them on the big screen. I moved over to Belichick’s scrum and it was the same deal—I couldn’t get closer than 15 feet. One of Lisa’s devices would’ve come in handy. Instead, I pulled out my iPhone and zoomed in on Coach Belichick’s face and made a couple weird superzoom Instagram videos. I needed to come out of here with some kind of content.

It was obvious I would need a better strategy for the Eagles. At halftime, I went backstage again and the “fiesta buffet” was now armed and fully operational: I was able to load up a fresh plate of steak and chicken fajitas. I found an open seat in the room, and eavesdropped on two thirtysomethings as they tried to work out the perfect questions for the Eagles half of the evening. Turned out they were two young videographers for the Washington Post, Billy Tucker and Dave Jorgenson. “Yeah,” Jorgenson said, “This is a nice break from politics.” So during a lull in their planning, they gave me the opportunity to bitch about the Vikings losing to the Eagles. They laughed at Rybak’s bartending joke. We talked a little local politics too. I asked them if they knew Post political satirist Alexandra Petri. “Oh yeah!” Tucker said. He said they’ve made a few videos with her and she is just as funny in person as she is in the paper.

After talking to those guys, I realized I needed a shtick before going back out there to face the Eagles. It came to me right away, obviously: I would try to analyze why Eagles fans are so F-ed up.

Before heading back, I looked up whether there were any players on the roster who were actually from Philadelphia, and the closest I came was Corey Clement. He was from Glassboro, NJ, which is like a 15-minute drive from Philly. He also played college for the Wisconsin Badgers, so he would understand the Midwestern fan vs. the Acela corridor fan. Clement would be my number one target.

Back out on the floor, the big screens were showing lowlights from the Eagles beat down in Philly. I felt the PTSD creeping as green jerseyed fans starting mocking the SKOL! chant in the crowd. It wasn’t that many of them, but damn, it’s going to be a long week. I stumbled through the crowd, looking up on the screens to see names like “FOLES” and “PEDERSON” and “SCHWARTZ” and “JEFFERY.” Why was I here again? I looked for a friendly face. There was former Vikings quarterback Sage Rosenfels. I told him I’ve been reading his breakdowns in The Athletic and he seemed actually happy to receive a compliment. Surprised, even. I wonder how much I meant it, or if he was just my shelter from the storm. “Well, I’m trying to translate the technical stuff for the normal fan,” he said. I told him to keep it up. And I wondered what his agenda was at media day. “Oh, mostly just using it as an excuse to socialize,” he said.

Then I saw Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie. He was in full billionaire regalia—dark blue suit, blue dress shirt. No tie. He was short, probably 5’7” with spiky silver hair. Did nobody else see him? I asked if he had a couple minutes, and he said sure. “Hey, I have a question about your fan base,” I started. “They’re regarded as maybe the most maniacal fan base in the league.”

“Very passionate fan base,” he said.

“You grew up in Boston.”

“I did.”

“And you know New York guys as well.”

“I do.”

“So what gives Philly that sort of sociopathic, crazy extra edge? Like the battery throwing and the swearing?”

“I would say that Boston, New York and Philly have very similar, incredibly passionate fan bases. And I’ve seen a lot of scenes growing up in Boston, and I’ve seen a lot of scenes in New York, and I’ve seen a lot of scenes in Philly. And these are great sports fan bases. Really, really great.”

“So were you at all nervous seeing some of the crazy stuff they were doing, realizing they were going to be coming to Minneapolis the following week?”

“No, I would say 99 percent of the fan base is incredibly conscious of the fans around them, and like any passionate fan base, you’re going to have some people that are acting in a way where it, you know, doesn’t make you proud.”

“But you guys are so famous for it.”

“I don’t know, maybe, that may be a media creation more than anything else.”

And then he cut away from me, like Ertz cutting away from Smith on a third and long.

It was a little disconcerting to get so easily “FAKE NEWSED” by a billionaire—basically told that the media was making the whole Philly bully thing up—at maybe the most fabricated media event in the world. I would need to up my game.

I saw Corey Clement and made a beeline for him, but I tried to keep my center of gravity low so I wouldn’t give up another easy third down conversion. I identified myself quickly. I thought I would try flattery. “I thought as somebody that grew up near Philly, and played for the Badgers, you might be the perfect fan base anthropologist.” He kind of giggled at that. Maybe this would actually work—maybe you could address the truth at Super Bowl Media Day.

“With social media, everybody is finally seeing how intense your fan base is.”

Corey chuckled.

I wanted to ask if the Philadelphia fan had such a big chip on his shoulder because he was in the shadow of New York all the time. I asked him if Philly fans had a “little brother thing” going on with New York fans. Maybe this was a question of regional overcompensation run amok.

“I wish I could tell you why they’re so crazy, but I think everybody has their own niche that makes ‘em twitch, that makes’ em go, that makes them them.”

So what is it? Is it the water? Is it the school systems?

“I think it’s the air. It’s probably the air.”

What’s going on with the air?

“I think we have this kind of dog mentality—if you understand what I’m saying.”

What was he saying? Was he saying that the dogs in Philadelphia were somehow at fault for mucking up their air quality?

“Hungry dogs run faster,” he declared. “And they’re vicious. And we haven’t won it. We’re hungry for it. We’re hungry as hell.”

Okay, the whole underdog meme. I saw a Philly TV guy wearing one of those stupid German Shepherd masks while interviewing players earlier. Was this all gonna be dumb shtick? I remembered the police dog and my drool-covered backpack on the way in. What was that dog hungry for? I wasn’t sure I was getting anywhere with this stuff.

I saw ESPN’s Katie Nolan. She’s a smart-alecky Boston lady, and she’s so good on camera in 30 second segments. Just what I needed: a Media Day Jedi. I asked if I could ask her a question. She nodded.

“Why are Eagles fans such assholes?”

“I mean,” she stalled. “That’s a great question. Let’s ask an Eagles fan.” She turned to what appeared to be one of her production assistants. “Hey, Ashley, why you guys such assholes?”

“Our city is pretty uneducated.”

“Wow!” Katie said. “And that’s why Ashley doesn’t do interviews. I just think they’re tortured. They really need a W.”

“But we’re tortured too,” I explained, maybe a little too desperately. “And we don’t throw batteries at people.”

“That’s very true,” she sympathized. “Or full beers.”

“And we don’t tell 99-year-old grandmothers to fuck themselves.”

“That happened!?”

Yes, I told Katie. The truth is out there. Ask around. Now I was beginning to feel like a conspiracy theorist. I was getting gaslit by media day. Or I was gaslighting myself on media day. Either way, I was running out of time.

FOLES!

When I made it to Foles’ big scrum, the scrum was winding down. He had just put the Mexican sombrero hat on for what I could only hope was an actual Mexican media outlet. Now a little kid was asking him about Jesus, and he was going into minute detail describing his daily reading and devotional schedule. He talked about how one of his teammates, Marcus Johnson, was baptized in a hotel pool while they were on the road in North Carolina earlier this season. When Foles was finished talking about his belief in the Lord, Steve Patterson, local host of Twin Cities Live, stepped up and asked a question. “Nick, can I just ask you about what it’s like to go up against the very attractive Tom Brady, and maybe could you just point out one attractive feature about your counterpart?”

What followed could only be described as an awkward pause.

“Um, I’d like to stick to questions about football. Next one.”

Patterson shrugged, allowed his cameraman to get out of the way, and left the scrum. Now it was my turn. Not the best timing, but I would have one opportunity for a desperate heave.

“When you were on the sidelines in the fourth quarter, did you hear all the Eagles fans mocking the Vikings SKOL! chant to the tune of FOLES?”

“Actually, during the week somebody mentioned that, and I think I was so in tune on the sideline and just seeing the joy in everyone’s face and just celebrating with one another, I didn’t realize that it was Foles, but you know, that just shows you that I was so in tune with the sideline just celebrating with all my teammates and all my coaches and everyone.”

I wasn’t going to get anything fun from this guy unless I had a more theological question or a probably-Mexican sombrero prop. Time to go for broke.

“Could you do a little bit of the chant right now?”

“No, I’m not going to do anything. I’m just going to sit up here and answer questions.”

What a snooze. Doesn’t he realize that the whole point of Media Day is to provide good meme? What kind of content creator is Nick Foles? I can’t wait to see Tom Brady and the ghost of Tommy’s Minnesota grandpa kick this guy’s ass.