A Transplanted Meteorologist is Trying to Unravel the Climate Change Converation

In 2013, meteorologist and climate writer Eric Holthaus made a Twitter promise that hit social media like a category 5 storm: he would never travel by airplane again. Holthaus had made his name a year earlier covering Hurricane Sandy as a weather columnist for The Wall Street Journal. But acknowledging that his own lifestyle had an impact on the climate he was covering made a deep emotional impact, with many praising him for his accountability and others, like a Fox News personality who called him a “drama queen,” accusing him of grandstanding. Now four years later, Holthaus, whose fascination with weather began as a kid in Kansas before he studied it as a master’s student at Columbia University, has made a less dramatic but perhaps just as thoughtful and intentional announcement: He’s moved to Roseville.

Why did you relocate to Minnesota? It’s not because of our airport.

My wife’s family is from here. We met in Arizona, but she grew up about a mile from here. And the kids are now 1 and 3. We want to be in a place where we feel like we can stay for 15 years until our kids are out of high school. I work from home [Holthaus is a reporter for Grist.com], so I can live and work anywhere. There was some ranking like what are the best places to raise a family, and the Twin Cities were right at the top.

And her family tipped the scales.

It’s nice having them close by. They live like a block away. So, far enough away that . . . well, actually not.

Careful, this is on the record.

Yeah, I know.

Paul Douglas is a famous local meteorologist. Years ago, I interviewed him and he told me, “Minnesota’s weather is so fascinating, the only other place that exceeds it is maybe Siberia.”

This is a great place to watch the weather. I was getting a little bit bored of the weather in Arizona. There are only so many nice sunny days that you can have before you start getting bored with it.

Well get ready then, man, because you’re about to experience some real fascinating stuff this winter.

That part is also exciting for me! I remember a couple years ago we went up to Lake Superior to the ice caves in the middle of winter. That’s such an experience that you’ll never have anywhere else. Also the coldest day in my life. But in Arizona this summer we had three or four days in a row of 115. And at least a dozen days above 110. And at that point you have to stay inside.

× Expand Photograph courtesy of Eric Holthaus Eric Holthaus by the ice caves on Lake Superior Natural phenomena like the ice caves on Lake Superior helped compel meteorologist Eric Holthaus and his family to relocate to Minnesota.

120 degrees? You need a space suit for that.

Yeah! Like a built-in air conditioner. You really feel trapped. It’s a very claustrophobic feeling. Where it’s like, “I can’t move outside of this space.” And then it starts to sort of eat into your house. The outer rooms are starting to get too hot; the air conditioner can’t keep up. So I feel like this is a more habitable place, if that makes sense. And thinking 15, 20 years in advance, I feel a little bit safer here. But more than that, though, I want to have my kids grow up in a place where it’s just like focused on nature. We’re a block away from [Roseville’s] Central Park here and we take them there twice a day. My oldest son is learning what squirrels are. You just sort of learn about nature on your own when you’re around it so much. It just becomes a part of you.

So, what kind of a palpable climate change event will it take for us to actually change policy?

Ten years ago, I would have said once there are these massive hurricanes that hit the coasts, that people will say, “Enough is enough.” Now that’s happened—we’ve had Katrina, we’ve had Sandy, and we’ve had these hurricanes this year. There’s been some psychology research on weather events and how they change people’s politics or mindset, and it lasts a few weeks or a few months. But weather can’t change the core of people’s beliefs. Because we are hardwired to think the weather is just something that’s always happened. Humans haven’t evolved in a world where the climate is changing as fast as it is now, so we just don’t have any reference point for what is happening. You can recite the facts, but you don’t really know what that means.

You can’t conceptually understand it.

To sort of rally everyone to be on the same page at the same time is really just not possible. I don’t think that it’s going to be possible to convince people with facts and charts for that sort of change to take place. It’s not possible for us to shift our civilization quickly enough to prevent a change in atmosphere from happening. I think it will take a cultural shift. In the ’60s, the Civil Rights struggle sort of overwhelmed culture at that point. Where it became sort of this is what we are right now, this is what we’re doing, this is what we think about. And when that happens with climate change, I think that’s when the real progress will take place.

I was in the car with my dad, and he had Sean Hannity on. What does one do with the climate skeptic in his or her family? My dad thinks it’s all B.S. Are we just going to have to wait for 30 percent of the population to move along before we can work on this problem?

Well, I don’t think we need 100 percent of people on board. There are a lot of other issues that we have been able to successfully solve without having 100 percent of people on board. It’s possible to make the changes that we need to make with only 20 percent of the country on board.

So the environment needs its own “base.” Why doesn’t that exist yet?

From polling, I think there is about anywhere from 10 to 20 percent that consider themselves extremely worried about climate change and are doing things in their daily life to reduce their own impact. And I think that those actions are just not visible enough. Or they feel that it’s not polite to talk about it. Like, it’s not polite to talk about genocide or the end of the world when you’re having a dinner party. So I think that we just need to tell each other that we’re out there. Once people realize that there’s a lot more people that care than just you, then I think people will start to think we can do a lot more together than we can on our own.

You famously stopped traveling by air in 2013. Did it have the kind of consciousness-raising impact you thought it would?

Well, for me it was always just about doing what I thought I need to do to be honest with myself. This is the way I need to live my life in order to feel like I’m not a hypocrite. Since the modern environmental movement started, it’s always been about what you’re doing is wrong and you’re bad for doing that so you need to do something else. And I think that we’ve still been thinking about climate in that way.

Like in terms of guilt?

Yeah. In terms of guilt and trying to guilt people into changing their behavior, and I don’t think that’s really the most effective thing. I think we need to sort of shift to inspiring people to do things for the reasons that they would want to.

I thought we’ve come to the consensus that shame works, because that’s how we talk to each other on Twitter.

It’s true! I think it’s still something I struggle with—how to talk about climate change. We need to have urgent action, and we need to have radical action, and getting people on board with those two constraints is really difficult. For the last 10 years I think that the big environmental organizations were rallying around “industry and oil companies are evil and we need to block their progress in as many ways possible.” But we’ve found since then that oil companies are smart and they’ll just create an entire rail shipment industry if pipelines don’t work anymore. They’ll just spontaneously find their way around anything, because they have a lot of resources. So we can’t just stop doing things the way we’re doing them now. We need to have a destination goal in mind.

Where do we want to go?

I think that we need to sort of make jumps together, in the sense that there’s always going to be leaders and laggers. So find like 50 of your closest friends and try to be in the leader group with them. We’re going to walk as much as we can, and we’re going to try to take vacations together somewhere in the Northwoods rather than Miami.

So go to Madeline Island instead of the Bahamas.

For me, one of the most amazing things that I’ve done since trying not to fly anymore is that your brain shifts to thinking more intensely about the area that you live in. What can I do here that’s really amazing and exciting and makes me happy to be alive? We should be able to find those things here, because for however many hundreds of thousands of years of human existence, we haven’t had the ability to cross continents in a single day or a matter of hours, so it’s possible to be happy without that for awhile, until we invent whatever we need to do to make that possible again. We need to move in these chunks and pull culture along with us. So say, if you make it appealing to do things that are consistent with having a world that is healthy and make that sexy even. I don’t know how to do that. I’m not a very sexy person.