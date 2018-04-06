A Tour of a Forgotten Minneapolis Murder Scene

On the evening of December 3, 1894, a 29-year-old dressmaker named Kittie Ging met her untimely end along the northwest shore of Lake Calhoun. Ging was taking a buggy ride, which she did not particularly want to take, in the company of Claus Blixt, a hardscrabble Swedish immigrant, who perhaps wanted to be there even less. Nerves calmed by a pint of whiskey, Blixt raised another man’s pistol and shot Ging through the head—the sound of ice skaters and revelers echoing from across the frozen lake. Blixt pushed Ging from the buggy, abandoned the rig, and slunk into a nearby saloon.

Meanwhile, downtown, Harry Hayward—the man detective William Pinkerton would dub “one of the greatest criminals the world has ever seen”—sat at the opera with a lady friend. He was unmoved by the dominoes he’d set in motion—gleeful, in fact. Within a week, both Blixt, the patsy triggerman, and Hayward, the golden boy who’d put him up to it, sat awaiting trial for murder.

So go the events that sparked one of the most spectacular trials in Minnesota history. In its day, the crime seized the national press, and now, more than 120 years later, it has captured the attention of Shawn Francis Peters, a historian at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. His book, The Infamous Harry Hayward (out in April), mines newspapers and trial transcripts to reintroduce us to the schemer, grifter, gambler, and scoundrel Harry Hayward, and the nefarious deed that ended the life of Kittie Ging.

Peters met me on a random morning in the dead of winter. Minneapolis has forgotten the image of Hayward defiantly swinging in the gallows—“handsome,” as one reporter noted, “even in death.” So Peters led me on a walk in Hayward’s footsteps to uncover what specter of him remains.

Hennepin Avenue and South 13th Street

NOW: The Bellevue apartments

THEN: Ozark Flats

Harry Hayward’s father owned the building. He lived in an apartment on the first floor; Kittie Ging, an apartment on the fifth; and Claus Blixt, the building’s maintenance man, a flat in the basement.

“The body of Miss Catherine Ging, a dressmaker resident at the Ozark apartment house, corner of Hennepin Avenue and Thirteenth Street, was found on the old Excelsior Road, about a half mile from Lake Calhoun, shortly after 9 o’clock last night, and circumstances point to a cold-blooded murder.” —The Minneapolis Tribune

Northwest Corner of Lake Calhoun

NOW: Kitty Ging Green

THEN: Scene of the crime

On a remote path on the edge of the city, Blixt pulled the trigger. He piloted the buggy a few blocks further before dumping Ging closer to the intersection of Excelsior Boulevard and West Lake Street.

“After I shot her, her head dropped back against the side of the buggy. She made no sound, and was dead.” —Claus Blixt

Park Avenue and South Fifth Street

NOW: U.S. Bank Stadium

THEN: Hennepin County Jail

Where Hayward stayed through his trial, and where he was hanged on December 11, 1895, in front of a crowd that spilled out onto the street.

“It is almost beyond belief the things that man would plan and think of. . . . He would spot a man as soon as he entered the jail to serve time and in a moment he would conclude as to whether he could use him or not. This jail will never have the likes of Harry Hayward again. He was simply and truly a marvel.” —John West, jailer

Cedar Avenue and East Lake Street

NOW: Minneapolis Pioneers and Soldiers Memorial Cemetery

THEN: Layman’s Cemetery

The Haywards kept a family plot at Lakewood Cemetery, where they held Harry’s funeral. But, afraid the site would get desecrated, they elected to have him cremated and then buried at the Layman’s Cemetery instead.

“All that remains of Harry Hayward, the Minneapolis murderer, is a handful of ashes. And that is enough.” —Kansas City Star