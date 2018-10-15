A Day Inside Fort Snelling's Deportation Court

× Expand Photo by David Bowman The Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building Photography isn’t permitted inside the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building—better known to Minnesota immigrants as deportation court.

When most Minnesotans visit Fort Snelling, they’re likely heading to a soccer practice, a tennis match, a Boy Scout outing, an elementary-school field trip.

But if you’re an immigrant with an appointment at Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building, you’re probably not looking forward to it.

The midcentury granite building, across from the tennis dome at Fort Snelling, houses the regional headquarters for the Department of Veterans Affairs, Homeland Security offices—and Immigration Review. No one here calls it deportation court, but for the people who come here—or are brought here—that’s what it is.

Here’s how it unfolds. Wednesdays start with individual hearings—usually the final hearing, where an immigrant’s fate will be decided. In the basement, 11 detained immigrants will wait in a holding cell for their afternoon hearings. “Detained” means jailed, but it’s more like a floating imprisonment in a variety of lockups, which can shift the detainee from county to county and state to state.

Some of them will be able to stay in the country. The recent court outcomes suggest a lot more of them won’t.

On this particular Wednesday, in early summer, Judge Sarah Mazzie will be hearing the case of 62-year-old Ramon Barnett-Chavez, a laborer from Albert Lea.

Just before the start, the government’s lawyer, assistant chief counsel Ken Knapp, readies his laptop as a security guard and interpreter chat about their commutes. (Knapp, who represents Department of Homeland Security/Immigration and Customs Enforcement, didn’t respond to questions for this story.) Barnett-Chavez doesn’t have a lawyer, so his table remains empty until a security guard unlocks a door on the side of the courtroom. She leads Barnett-Chavez to his seat.

He’s wearing a neon orange sweat-suit, with his last name scrawled on the back in black permanent marker, below several other crossed-out names. His ankles have been shackled above neon orange Crocs, and his wrists cuffed. When the court calls on him to raise his right hand, his left comes along with it.

Barnett-Chavez’s case is typical in many ways. He holds a valid green card; he’s a legal resident of the United States. Like a lot of immigrants who end up in the hands of ICE, he was originally picked up by local police, in Albert Lea, for driving without a license. It’s the kind of misdemeanor that typically results in a $200 fine and a citation. After Barnett-Chavez spent three nights in the Freeborn County Jail, a different immigration judge made a motion to dismiss the charge. The government appealed that decision, arguing for deportation. In the meanwhile, Barnett-Chavez again landed in the Freeborn County Jail—this time for three months.

One consequence of the Trump administration’s stepped-up deportation efforts is an administrative backlog. Immigrants now routinely spend months in jail while they wait for hearings. And when immigrants win their hearings to remain in the country, government appeals have increased, too.

“What we’ve seen is a shift so that virtually every case in detention that is won by the detained is appealed,” says Michele McKenzie, deputy director for The Advocates for Human Rights. This is one of a few local nonprofits that provides free legal service to immigrants. Detainees do not automatically receive legal representation, as they would in a criminal court.

The long detentions during these government appeals—and the backlogs—give ICE more time to convince immigrants to leave, even before their hearings. In the three months Barnett-Chavez waited for his second hearing, ICE probably approached him on a weekly basis, McKenzie explains.

“Removal officers will go out to the jail and meet with the detainees and continue to offer them deals to sign and go,” she says.

Barnett-Chavez is motivated to stay in the U.S. He hasn’t lived in his “home” country, Mexico, since 1972. And he has a 2-year-old granddaughter, whom he can’t mention without smiling. At the moment, he is worried because his daughter isn’t in the courtroom. Judge Mazzie assures him they will check on her, and adds, “I heard you say you’re nervous. That’s understandable.”

Barnett-Chavez doesn’t have a lawyer: He explains after the hearing that he couldn’t afford one. That makes the odds against him fairly daunting. One recent study found that having a lawyer vastly improves an immigrant’s chances of staying in the United States. When New York moved to a state-funded model that provides public defenders for immigrants, their wins in court jumped from 4 percent to 48 percent. (Hennepin County recently approved $250,000 to seed a legal defense fund for detained immigrants.)

Barnett-Chavez’s solo appearance means it’s up to the judge to explain many of the proceedings. Judge Mazzie tells Barnett-Chavez, step by step, what will happen, pausing for the interpreter to repeat her words in Spanish.

“We’ll start with some easy questions: What is your full name? What year did you arrive in the U.S.? Do you have children? Where have you worked?”

He responds: Ramon Barnett-Chavez; 1972; two kids, one granddaughter; Alonco (a construction company), in Albert Lea, and a cleaning firm in Fridley.

Then she runs through Barnett-Chavez’s criminal history: He has three DUIs, the most recent in 2003, a protection order from an ex-girlfriend, and one possession of cocaine, from 2007.

“That’s what made you deportable,” Judge Mazzie says.

She asks what his life would be like in Mexico. Barnett-Chavez laughs bitterly. “I’ve been here my entire life. If I go to Mexico, people will think I have money and kill me.”

At the end of the hearing, he adds, “It would please me if you gave me another opportunity to stay in the U.S. I’ll behave myself. I want to live here for my children and granddaughter, who I love very much.”

Through June of this fiscal year, 223 immigrants have been deported from Minnesota over criminal conduct or national security concerns. A far greater number, 872, have been deported for “immigration” offenses, the category that encompasses not having documentation. So far this year, around 70 percent of immigrants who have appeared in front of the court at Fort Snelling have received deportation orders.

This morning, Judge Mazzie grants Barnett-Chavez “Lawful Permanent Resident Cancellation of Removal”: He can stay. After more than 45 years in the United States and a few spells of criminal trouble, Barnett-Chavez has spent three months in jail on a traffic ticket. But he clasps his hands gratefully when she says he can keep his green card.

“I believe your wilder days are behind you. Get your license and you’ll be fine,” she advises.

The cases keep coming. By 12:45, the waiting room is full of lawyers and the 18 non-detained respondents, preparing for their 1 pm hearings. The difference between the detained and non-detained is basically a matter of luck, McKenzie says.

A man in jeans and a plaid button-up shirt tries to dress up a bit by slipping on a wide yellow belt. A couple of toddlers play in a corner marked “Kid Zone.”

In Courtroom No. 2, almost everyone who appears before Judge Kristin W. Olmanson leaves with orders to come back for new court dates. It’s not uncommon to go through four preliminary hearings before the individual hearing, McKenzie says.

Most of the immigrants speak Spanish or Mam, a Mayan language. Almost all need interpreters. One of these is Clementina Mejia-Santos, who doesn’t know how to read or write English. Her 12-year-old son, whom she left at home, has written out their address on a slip of paper in her purse, in case she’s asked for it.

Later, there’s 16-year-old Juana Cristina Diaz-Vicente from Guatemala, who arrives in a striped T-shirt and a tight ponytail. The judge helps Diaz-Vicente set her next hearing date around her high school schedule. Another respondent stands up, worried that she’d missed her turn because she’d been waiting outside the courtroom. She didn’t understand that she was supposed to be inside.

Back in Courtroom No. 5, Judge Mazzie hears the cases of 11 detainees, including three without lawyers. Hilario Ponce Peralta, however, arrives with representation. A resident of the United States since 1998, Peralta has three children. He’s requesting to be released from detention, on bond.

His lawyer, Thomas Anderson III, proposes $10,000. Knapp opposes it, pointing to past DUIs and a pending DUI proceeding. Anderson counters that his client is likely to be detained five or six more months while waiting for the appeal hearing.

Another lawyer in the gallery dozes off. It seems as though every request for bond involving a DUI has been appealed by the government this year, Anderson says afterward.

“The strange thing about it is, if the government attorney chooses to appeal, the government is paying to keep them in jail,” he says.

The judge takes a recess so Anderson can consult with Peralta. When he returns, Anderson reveals that Peralta has decided to take the removal order. He’s hoping that the government may eventually approve his pending application for a U visa, which goes to victims of certain crimes, like human trafficking, who can assist law enforcement. The U visa represents a long shot, though, and Peralta will be separated from his wife and children—indefinitely, or even permanently.

“My decision is final,” Judge Mazzie says. “I wish you and your family good luck.”

And then the next deportation hearing begins.