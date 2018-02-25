A Chat with the Characters in Heart of the Beast's Neighborhood

× Expand BRUCE_SILCOX Make Believe Neighborhood puppets at In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre

On East Lake Street, situated right between the Phillips and the Powderhorn neighborhoods, there may be no more quintessentially South Minneapolis institution than In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre. It’s an old movie theater that opened as a silent theater in 1909, before showing talkies in 1927, before becoming a x-rated porn house in the ‘50s, and finally becoming a puppet theater in the ‘80s. Heart of the Beast is known for the shiny, happy, granola crunch of their May Day parade, and their Tree of Life ceremony in Powderhorn Park is basically the pagan puppeteering ritual that marks the beginning of summer in South Minneapolis. HOTB’s latest production, Make Believe Neighborhood, now in its last weekend, might be as Phillips as it gets: a shaggy mash up of ecumenical biography and progressive virtue signaling and indie documentary, all tied together by the spirit of the most important public broadcasting figure of all times, Fred Rogers, whose fans are, coincidentally, celebrating the 50th anniversary of his formative PBS TV show, Mister Rogers' Neighborhood. Somehow, a puppet show that tells the story of Mr. Rogers Lives of the Saints style doesn’t grate, instead it legit mashes up your heart, transcends politics, and makes you feel more tender towards the people that hold this neighborhood together, what the show refers to as “neighborhood helpers.” I know there are only a couple shows left, but here's what you need to know: It’s wholesome, and experimental and profound and freaky and full of joy. After seeing it, I knew I had to talk to the show’s creator Bart Buch, about what he learned from Mr. Rogers, and I knew the conversation would have to include the show’s musical creator, the genius South Minneapolis musician Martin Dosh, about his role in this extraordinary show.

× Expand Bart Buch and Martin Dosh at In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre Bart Buch and Martin Dosh

I was so impressed with the show. I teasingly compared your vision of Mr. Rogers to the way that Tupac Shukur appeared in a vision to Kendrick Lamar before he recorded To Kill a Butterfly. But Mr. Rogers really did have a message for you didn’t he?

Bart: When you think seriously about showing tribute to someone—Martin and I did a show about Walt Whitman together and Federica Garcia Lorca—you start to think: well, how do they look at the world? And if you’re paying tribute to someone, how would they want you to do it? Would they want you to do it? So it was me imagining what he would want. His speech at the end of the show, about fame as a four-letter word, and how you use it—I think he would want his fame to bring attention to the people who are living here and the people doing good work here.

Marty: That’s a reference in his speech too. When he says, “think about someone who has moved you in your life.” It’s very specific to your locality.

So you don’t have to guess with Fred Rogers. He did leave scripture.

Bart: He did, and I’ve read it. But I did have a dream about him though— I had a dream during the rehearsal project. He was here and I was having a conversation with him and I was talking and he was listening. It was very simple. Ohmigod, this person is appreciating me to my core, I’ve never felt that before. But then he went on, and I saw him talking to another person, and he was doing exactly the same thing with them, and my feeling was like [inhales sharply] no, no, no, no, no. I’m special TO HIM. Right? But then I was like, that’s his whole thing. That’s his superpower. Then he appreciated them to the core. And then he appreciated them to the core. That’s the feeling of like, you are special, but you are special, and you are special.

So you went through the entire Fred Rogers psychedelic ego death.

Bart: [Laughs.] I did!

Do you think you’re a particularly obsessive Fred Rogers fan?

Bart: I’m not the biggest Fredhead! I know there are bigger Fredheads out there, but I started watching when I was three. I remember my mom telling me, “I don’t understand why you like that show—it feels so boring to me.” It’s because it was designed for pre-schoolers. And then growing up and becoming a puppeteer, I knew that I wanted to work with kids. I had a calling to work with kids.

How old were you when you became a puppeteer?

Bart: When I was 25 I did my first puppet show in my backyard. It was about a salmon and a starfish falling in love called Salmon Twink. They adopted a baby salmon.

What about you, Marty, did you watch Mister Rogers?

Marty: I did. I mean, our TV schedule was pretty strict growing up because my parents were pretty religious.

Your dad was a…

Marty: He was a Catholic priest. And my mom wasn’t officially a nun, but she lived in a convent for 9 years, and left before she took her vows.

So your dad was a fallen Catholic priest?

Marty: Yeah. Well I mean, he got a dispensation, got married. It was scandalous. They got married in 1971.

He got a dispensation from…

Marty: From Rome. There weren’t that many priests who left the priesthood to get married.

So he avoided excommunication?

Marty: Yeah, and he spent the rest of his life being pretty left wing Catholic.

So a St. Joan of Arc’s guy?

Marty: Yup. That was the church I went to. Then the Newman Center at the U. Then he was at Cabrini before he passed away.

So your parents let you watch PBS?

Marty: Yeah, they let me watch it when I was sick. That was kosher. And I liked the music, but I wasn’t clued in to how much I liked it until later. It would be a situation where I would be visiting a friend who had a kid who was watching, and they’re using the Rhodes and the piano and all the bells. And the whole band was just nuts. I mean, I didn’t really think about this until I started working on this project. But (jazz musician) Johnny Costa and all this stuff, they’re basically doing a live score five times a week for a half the hour. It’s like: write the script, make all the puppets, figure out the arc of the show for the week, maybe write a couple of new tunes and get Johnny to figure out this stuff.

I don’t know what Mr. Rogers faith history was like, but he clearly was religious. He prayed everyday, and the show gets into his weird personal numerology—the fact that he was obsessed with weighing exactly 143 pounds, and that those digits corresponded to the numbers of letters in the phrase “I love you.” It’s like Mr. Rogers Gematria. And there’s the part of the how where he actually comes up with a miracle when his voice prevents that little girl from having a seizure during the half hour he’s on every day. In some ways, wouldn’t he fit the criteria for canonization?

Bart: He was Presbyterian, and he became a Presbyterian minister by studying over his lunch hour and then, after several years, he was ordained as a Presbyterian minister. I have like five main books that I used. There’s not a huge canon of people writing about him. But I read some of his stuff, and there’s a really great book called The Counterculture Fred Rogers. It’s one of the only books that looks at him that way. But if you look, you can find weird little articles on him, like this one in the Puppetry Journal, and it had an article by one of the interns that was on his show that had these stories about his cameramen. We kind of cut this out in the play, but the cameramen kind of made fun of him for awhile. This guy doing this song and dance everyday for children.

To some adults, there is a weirdness to Fred. If you were less charitable, and not as in love with him as I am, I think there’s an opinion out there that there’s something creepy about him: An adult that talks that so calmly with children all the time.

Bart: Exactly. But this intern watched the cameramen secretly talk to the puppets about their prostate problems or their divorce.

Marty: These are like Union cameramen in like hard core Pittsburgh.

Tough Pittsburgh guys going to secret confession with puppets. I learned a lot of new things about Mr. Rogers, but I did wonder if there was anything that you came across in your research that pointed to a flaw?

Bart: No. I mean, there are wonderings. Fracois Clemens, who was a police officer in the show, was also gay. Fred knew this ,and they became friends. Fred advised him to get married and he did, and it didn’t work out. And he came back to Fred and told him it’s not working out, and Fred told him he had to be himself. Fred went to a gay- affirming church, and he would’ve been so supportive, but he chose to not go there on his show. And he didn’t go there for interracial marriage. Clemons (who is black) and Lady Aberlin (who is white) would pitch ideas to Fred, like the two of them getting married, and he wasn’t having it. And Betty Aberlin the actor, she was also a peace activist— like hard core– going out to protests all the time. And many times she would prod Fred to try and be more political. Even though what you saw were strong statements, she wanted him to go even further. He stayed the course of what he wanted to do. He didn’t want to alienate part of his audience.

At what point did you have to ask the family for their permission to make this play?

Bart: In the beginning, like two and a half years ago, I wrote them a letter, a heartfelt letter, as somebody that works at the theater, and they sort of politely declined. And said, because of certain rights issues we can’t grant permission. So I met with a lawyer and he said that you seem to be in the clear. I knew it would be an issue when we wanted to cover songs from the show. I learned all about the dramatic rights or grand performance rights. If you just cover a song and record it and sell it, you just have to pay ASCAP or BMI or Harry Fox Agency, and then you’re done with it. But if you use it in a theatrical context then you have to go to the copyright holder. So then we wrote to them and told them our intention. The lawyers talked and it was a bit of a roller coaster for awhile. We thought we blew it for a minute, but it was a okay. And they just gave us a pretty minimal amount to pay to use the songs. But they wanted to see the script.

Did they have any concerns?

Bart: No! they didn’t. They had a lot of questions, like, like how did you research it and what sources did you use. Really reasonable questions.

How early did you involve Marty in the creative process? I’ll just say, as somebody watching a Mr. Rogers puppet show, to hear the Dosh turntablist hip hop samples, the percussion, all the stuff that makes Dosh cool, man, it was jarring in some ways. I’m watching a puppet show about a childhood television hero and I’m watching a Dosh concert. How did this happen?

Marty: We had been discussing this. Bart told me when he first got in touch with the Fred Rogers company he had me in mind to do the music for it.

Bart: I feel like we started talking about it a few years ago. We had to write grants. We got an NEA grant and I would think the first ask would’ve been when we turned that NEA grant more than two years ago.

So when he approached you with the idea two years ago, when did you start thinking about how many songs you were going to do and what sounds you were going to use?

Marty: The actual coming together of everything only happened in the last five months. Some of the music in the show, for all the neighborhood helper scenes, are tunes I’ve already written. Bart knows all my music really well, so he’s like, I think this tune might work with this scene but it might not… And then the stuff for the Fred scenes is all pretty much new material or reinterpreted material from the covers, like the Andrew Bird stuff.

You just asked friends of yours or people you’ve worked with in the past to record versions of Fred’s songs on their phones and to send you the files. Among them: Bonnie Prince Billy, Nick and Amelia from Sylvan Esso, and Andrew Bird. How did you decide which artist to fit to each song?

Marty: I don’t even think I thought about it that much. I just was like, this could be cool, and this could be cool. I just got a list of tunes from Bart an itt was just kind of who popped into my head.

Bart: Most of them did the song they wanted didn’t they?

Marty: Yeah, and it was pretty much first come, first serve. So I don’t know if that’s why everybody got back to me pretty quickly. But the Sylvan Esso guys got back to me in 12 hours: “We want to do it and we’re doing this song.” And I had a version of it a day later.

The version of it is more like Amelia’s old bluegrass singing. Bonnie Prince Billy’s is so lonely. And they just did what they wanted to do? Did you give them notes?

Marty: No. I just wanted them to interpret it. The whole idea was to not spend too much time thinking about it.

Bart, Why did you put Marty up there next to the proscenium, in full view of the audience?

Bart: I want people to look at what he’s doing. I just want them to know: he’s making really genius music and choices all the time. Just like I like to have the audience partially see the puppeteers, I think it’s interesting to watch people’s bodies and their minds as they try to make something.

Marty: Trying to figure it out.

Bart: In the show, the puppeteers are constructing and making things. And Martin’s making things and deconstructing things. They’re making these worlds and they’re believing in these worlds. It’s part of the make believe thing, in a way.

Is it a bit like a comic book where you write the script and then you give the artist some leeway to interpret it?

The puppeteers in the show I’ve worked with for 10-20 years. I wanted all of them, and in a way I wanted them to evoke some of the actors on Mr. Rogers Neighborhood. I give them like 85 percent of the information in most places; in other places it might be like 60 percent where I’m not quite sure and I want us to try a couple things. In the program I list them as artistic collaborators because every single one of them has amazing ideas and amazing sensibilities about how to make something happen.

Why did you decide to make the full size Fred? It’s shocking: there’s a guy on stage with a larger than life papier-mâché Fred head! It’s kind of an insane cartoon come to life.

Bart: For the first half, I wanted to stay more intimate with smaller puppets, And then for the second half I wanted to go bigger and use the whole stage. And you really need bigger puppets to do that. And this theater is just so big, you have to have bigger things to see from far away. The theater is too big. We’re going to hopefully do a capital campaigns and renovate but I don’t ever want to do a show in a theater this big ever again. It’s so hard to control.

How long did you spend getting all the video pieces, and how did you decide on what stories to tell from the neighborhood?

Bart: Two and a half years. The video stuff was what I spent a lot of time on. I started trying to sew it together this last summer. And I actually don’t write scripts for my shows usually, but I had to write one this time because the Fred Rogers company wanted one.

So you had to transcribe all those conversations?

Bart: Yup. This show has been the hardest thing I’ve ever done. I chose all the video that’s there.

You had a small crew that went around to make documentaries on these neighborhood helpers. You were going out in the community and deciding which stories to tell and then deciding on how to tell it—basically putting together a newsmagazine.

Bart: Yeah, me and three teenagers went out and gathered all the neighborhood helpers. I could probably keep doing it for years, and I might keep doing it, but maybe not in puppet form. We’re calling it a puppet docu-drama right now.

I think it is! It took me awhile to get used to the format. I’ve never seen anything like it before. I was trying to process this multi-media experience for awhile and then after awhile I was crying and laughing and just experiencing it.

Bart: Good! The plan worked!

One of the things that wonderful and weird and unique about the show, is that it is very south Minneapolis. It is very Powderhorn Park, very Phillips. It’s that almost strident, activist do-gooder stuff that goes on in this neighborhood. And maybe it’s going to alienate a portion of the audience, but the Heart of the Beast is the home of the May Day Parade. How political did you intend this piece to be?

Bart: Well, all the stuff that all the neighborhood helpers are doing, all the neighborhood helpers that we show are apolitical and super political. I was thinking about it, because we did a special show on the 50th anniversary of Mister Rogers Neighborhood, which was also Presidents Day. And I was thinking, what can I say about this that’s poignant to the audience as a curtain speech, that’s political and…and I ended up saying nothing. Because this is speaking for itself. By telling these stories, and showing what we’re doing to keep hope alive, or to take care of each other. I’m so pleased, and I feel so lucky in some ways, because I don’t know if this show would’ve landed as it did in another time. But it’s so pleasing to me that it’s touching people’s hearts. That’s the biggest thing to me about it. If anything is going to change politics or people’s minds, it goes through the heart first. If it’s political in any way, it’s just trying to get people to open up their hearts and to connect and to be kind to one another.