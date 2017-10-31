A Brief, Complicated History of Minnesota's Civil Rights Leadership

× Expand Minnesota civil rights leaders

Since before its statehood, Minnesota has cultivated a strong yet complicated Civil Rights legacy. On November 9 and 10, Vice President Walter Mondale and Congressman Keith Ellison will join U of M Law School professor Myron Orfield and labor, political, and faith leaders for The Summit for Civil Rights at the U. The goal? To assemble a new political coalition for ending segregation. This is how we got here.

1837

Dred Scott, a slave owned by Army surgeon Dr. John Emerson, marries another slave, Harriet Robinson, in a civil ceremony at Fort Snelling, in what was then the free territory of Wisconsin.

1857

In Dred Scott v Sandford, the Supreme Court rules 7-2 against Scott’s argument that a slave who lives in a free state should then be free. The case brings the country to the brink of Civil War.

1869

Minnesota’s Republican-led legislature passes a law outlawing segregation in the state.

1923

Roy Wilkins, raised in St. Paul, graduates from the University of Minnesota with a degree in sociology.

1937

Clarence Mitchell Jr. does graduate work at the U of M. He goes on to become a lobbyist for the NAACP, known nationally as the unofficial “101st senator.”

1937

U of M president Guy Stanton Ford overturns the segregationist dorm policy put in place by his predecessor, Lotus Coffman.

1946

Minnesota outlaws racial covenants (a housing practice meant to exclude on the basis of race) two years before the Supreme Court case that held that courts could not enforce them.

1946

Minneapolis Mayor Hubert Humphrey forms the nation’s first Fair Employment Practices Commission, which investigated discrimination complaints and pursued remedial actions.

1948

Mayor Humphrey gives his famous Civil Rights speech on the floor of the Democratic convention in Philadelphia, prompting a “Dixiecrat” walkout led by South Carolina’s Strom Thurmond.

1963

Executive secretary of the NAACP Roy Wilkins helps Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. organize the March on Washington. One year later Wilkins becomes executive director of the NAACP.

1964

Senator Hubert Humphrey co-writes and co-sponsors the Civil Rights Act, which prohibits discriminatory voter registration requirements and segregation in schools and public buildings.

1964

President Lyndon Johnson, with Humphrey on the ticket as his vice president, wins reelection in a landslide.

1964

Future Minneapolis Urban League director Josie Johnson leads an interracial group of Minnesota women on a march to Mississippi.

1965

Minnesota’s entire congressional delegation, including Democrats Eugene McCarthy and Walter Mondale, and Republican Al Quie, votes for the Voting Rights Act, which enforces the 14th and 15th amendments.

1968

Senator Mondale helps pass the Fair Housing Act, which makes it a federal crime for landlords to discriminate based on race, religion, or national origin.

1968

Vice President Humphrey loses the 1968 presidential election to Richard Nixon.

1973

Minnesota establishes state rules to end segregation in all public schools.

1984

Vice President Walter Mondale loses the 1984 presidential election to Ronald Reagan in a landslide.

1998

As state attorney general running for governor, Skip Humphrey enacts an “equity in place” policy, which discontinues the interschool busing policy and eliminates fair housing rules on the basis of preventing reverse racism. Tragically, the new rules roll back many of his father’s achievements.

2002

Senator Paul Wellstone, who declared, “I am a Civil Rights senator,” dies in a plane crash.

2015–16

The shootings of Jamar Clark in November 2015 by Minneapolis police, and of Philando Castile by a St. Anthony officer in July 2016, spark protests, marches, and the occupation of Minneapolis’s 4th Precinct station by Black Lives Matter.

2017

Senator Al Franken opposes the nomination of MN Supreme Court Justice David Stras to the 8th Circuit bench, releasing a statement skeptical of Stras’s commitment to Civil Rights.