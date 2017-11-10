Bollywood Comes to Minnesota

MinneUtsav, Minnesota’s first Bollywood performing arts festival, is going strong and there's still time to get in on this weekend's main events, including a fashion show and dance party.

The name “MinneUtsav,” comes from the root of the Dakotan word “Minnesota” and the Hindi word for festival, “Utsav,” and that’s exactly what it is. MinneUtsav is the product of Bollywood Dance Scene, a local dance nonprofit that’s made up of many like-minded people - Indian and non - to form a vibrant community dedicated to dance, diversity, and inclusion. Bollywood Dance Scene usually makes a much anticipated appearance at the Minnesota Fringe Festival, but opted out this year. In its place, they're hosting MinneUtsav, "just in time for Indian holidays Diwali and dussera," says Vandana Sharma, head of PR for Bollywood Dance Scene.

Bollywood Dance Scene is committed to bringing awareness to mental health issues in the South Asian community, as mental health issues are considered taboo and seeking professional treatment is discouraged in these countries. This is the driving reason behind MinneUtsav­– to be inclusive to all and to celebrate South Asian cultures all in the form of a multi-week festival.

As for the turnout so far? Sharma says, "The feedback so far for the festival has been very positive. We have had around 1,200 people join us so far and we expect to have over 2,000 people join us by the end of this weekend."

There's still time to get in on these events:

Bolly to the Max: Fashion Show + Dance Party: Bollywood to the Max may be the hottest event of the festival! Over thirty models (local community members transformed into Bollywood gods and goddesses) will take the ramp surrounded by background dancers. Designs will feature a collection of Indian and South Asian fashion from local designers. A cash bar will be available. Come dressed to the nines for this event! – MinneUtsav. Nov. 10, Lumber Exchange Event Center.

Love You Zindagi: “When Aisha moves to Minneapolis from India, she faces not only new challenges but also old difficulties shed hoped to leave behind. In the midst of settling into a new marriage and culture, Aisha must navigate her creeping depression and budding relationships. This 90 minute dance drama features toe-tapping choreography, memorable characters, and a heartfelt look at mental illness in the South Asian community.” –MinneUtsav. Nov. 11 at Stepping Stone Theater.