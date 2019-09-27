Why This 55-Year-Old Mom Thinks Billie Eilish Is Pretty Badass

× Expand Billie Eilish

I was in 6th grade when Saturday Night Live hit the scene in 1975, and if memory serves, I didn’t really start watching until 7th grade when sleepovers with my BFFs were a regular occurrence. Like many, I fell in love with Gilda Radner, and believed I had earned street cred for sharing a name with Jane Curtin—albeit an added letter to my spelling.

As a 12-year-old girl, and on the heels of Title IX, to watch Gilda, Jane, and Laraine Newman hold their own alongside the men in the Not Ready for Primetime Players was very empowering. In 1977, Fleetwood Mac released Rumors. Again, two kickass women—Christine McVie and Stevie Nicks—sharing time, writing credits, and the spotlight with their rock star counterparts.

Gilda, Jane, Lorraine, Christine, and Stevie were counterculture to a young teen in Roseville, Minnesota, and even in the 70s were role models for me. It wasn’t about being the prettiest girl. It was about having the chops.

I watched an episode of Ken Burns' Country Music recently, and there is a woman who claims to have dubbed Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson as “outlaws.” She was a frequent reader of the dictionary and referenced that one definition of the word was “a rebel; a nonconformist.” And that Waylon and Willie and the boys were defining their own sound. Creating their own rules. Living their truth.

Though I don’t live my life as an outlaw, I certainly have a little outlaw inside of me. And over the years I have been drawn to the women in music who walk their own line. My personal favorites (#girlcrush) from my youth include Chrissie Hynde, Pat Benatar, Debra Harry, Annie Lennox (who entered my heart as a Eurythmic and never left), and of course, Madonna. Yes, I’m a self-proclaimed Prince lover, but I also kept an eye on Wendy Melvoin—holding her badass own next to one of the tiniest outlaw asses in the world of funk.

I’m not sure what happened first, but I’m pretty sure it was my teenage daughters who introduced me to Billie Eilish through our Sonos system. Shortly after I heard her on The Current. “Hey, isn’t that the song my girls listen to?” The next time I heard Billie at home I said, “They’ve been playing Billie Eilish on my station.” Silence. ( I guess I wasn’t earning any street cred with these middle schoolers.)

I like Billie because I like Billie. Not because I’m looking for a connection with my kids. I like her look. I like her attitude. And most importantly I like her music. Best part? Billie doesn’t really care if I like her music. She is playing by her own rules. Speaking her truth. Musically she’s more pop than punk, but don’t get confused, there’s definitely no pop princess with that girl. She’s an outlaw. And this mama has always had a thing for the outlaws. Hell, I married one.