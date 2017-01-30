52 Weeks and Counting: Let the Super Bowl Shuffle Begin!

× Expand Photograph by Terry Brennan Vince Lombardi Trophy ice sculpture made by Metro Ice Sculptures After we commissioned Trevor Pearson to carve this Vince Lombardi Trophy we found out that his dad made all the official ice sculptures the last time the Super Bowl came to town. Crazy.

Come February 5, Minnesota is officially counting down to Super Bowl 52. If you’re a diehard NFL fan, it’s going to be like 52 weeks of Christmas. But even if you’re less than enthused about Roger Goodell’s traveling circus coming to town, the next year will still have its upside. Nicollet Mall and the Sculpture Garden are reopening, the Armory event center will debut, corporate charitable giving will rise, and the requisite only-for-a-major-sporting-event airport face-lift will be complete. Yep, starting this month the world’s eyes will be on us. Let’s take advantage by showing them how amazing we’ve become.