5 Under-the-Radar Twin Cities Indie Art Galleries

The Twin Cities represents the arts hub of the Midwest—ahem, North. We like to trumpet our major-league art institutions: the Walker, Mia, the Guthrie, the Minnesota Orchestra, to name a few. But the layer of art venues below those represents much more than a farm league. Here are five under-the-radar Twin Cities galleries that deserve to fill the stands.

Sadie Halie Projects

3653 25th Ave. S., Mpls., sadiehalieprojects.com

Management: Jennie Ekstrand and Patrick Gantert

Origin: Named after Jennie’s childhood dogs, Sadie Halie started out of our apartment in Brooklyn in 2011. Shortly thereafter we started to rent the garage of our building and built that out to function as the gallery. We moved to Minneapolis in 2015 and serendipity provided us with another garage.

Vibe: We try to keep things loose.

Approach: We show what we like and what we respond to. This year, we are showing a few artists we have long-standing relationships with and have worked with in the past as a way to track and record progressions in their practices.

What’s next: A group show in June and July. Showing Willie Wayne Smith (Michigan) in August and Emma Courtney Cook (NYC) in October.

All My Relations Gallery

1414 Franklin Ave. E., Mpls., allmyrelationsart.com

Management: Native American Community Development Institute; Rory Wakemup, gallery director

Origin: Founded in 1999by Shirlee Stone, AMRG has been located in the American Indian Cultural Corridor in Minneapolis since 2011, and has exhibited Native artists including Sam English, Jim Denomie, Dyani White Hawk, and Maggie Thompson.

Vibe: Low-key, community hub.

Approach: One of the few places in the U.S. that regularly shows independent, contemporary Native artists. All exhibitions are curated by Native people.

What’s next:The Horse Nation of the Očhéthi Šakówin, a traveling exhibition featuring our artist-in-residence, Keith Brave Heart.

Obsidian Arts, Inc.

528 Hennepin Ave., Ste. 701, Mpls., obsidianartscenter.org

Management: Roderic Southall and Suzanne Roberts, co-founders; Frangena Johnson, gallery director

Origin: We grew out of a public art project that created Minnesota’s first public artwork on a highway soundwall. That trained 17 emerging artists in making public art. We are a gallery that features the work of mostly artists that comment on the black experience.

Vibe: Small but mighty.

Approach: The context of art is primary, the artist is secondary, and the artwork is the residual of a look at the first two.

What’s next: We’re featuring Grand Rapids, Michigan, artist Monroe O’Bryant in an exhibition called A Walk in the Park in America. It is a searing pictorial series that examines the residue of the cultural impact of race science on Americans.

Midway Contemporary Art

527 2nd Ave. SE, Mpls., midwayart.org

Management: John Rasmussen, executive director

Origin: On a particularly cold and hopeless day in 2001, John Ballinger and I started a St. Paul gallery to showcase emerging and underrepresented artists. After five years, Ballinger shifted roles and Midway Contemporary Art moved to its current location in Minneapolis. The construction of the library happened in 2007. It’s an incredible resource for artists and art lovers alike. Midway hosts five exhibitions a year, as well as discussions, film screenings, and lectures.

Vibe: A breeding ground for the terminally obscure and professionally frustrated.

Approach: Straight-up cold-calling and showing what stirs the soul.

What’s next: The sun will rise and set 60 times.

The Show Gallery Lowertown

346 N. Sibley St., St. Paul, theshowgallerylowertown.org

Management: Founded by Winna Bernard; nonprofit/volunteer run

Origin: As a social worker for more than 20 years, I was tired of seeing these beautiful pieces of artwork created by artists with disabilities not being permanently displayed in art galleries.

Vibe: Inclusive, diverse, accessible, and community-focused.

Approach: We promote artists from all walks of life, no matter their training or background. Bill Murray even judges “Co Lab,” which is a collaboration art project where a self-taught artist is paired with a professional artist to create a piece of art.

What’s next: June 21–July 8, Women’s Art Resources Exhibit; July 11–22, Minnesota Museum of American Art presents: Black and White Blues; July 28, ICON Fashion Show.