Photos: Scenes from The Fillmore Minneapolis

It's here! Following a hard-hat tour last August, The Fillmore Minneapolis Presented by Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union (as it shall henceforth be officially named, as a new venue is prime real estate to sell off naming rights) is set to open to the public this week, with three nights each of Brandi Carlile and Motion City Soundtrack. Located off the light rail past Target Field in the North Loop, and attached to the 160-room Element by Westin hotel, The Fillmore will be a heavy traffic-driver in an already bustling neighborhood.

So what's it like inside? Upon entering the music hall, you'll find bars serving local beers and cocktails to the left and right, with custom backlit murals behind them created by The Fillmore's New Orleans-based design crew. And no matter which way you look at it, you get a direct view of the stage.

By the Numbers

36,000 square feet

1,850-person capacity

The Minneapolis location is the tenth Fillmore, following the most recent opening of the chain's New Orleans venue in February 2019

The venue is expected to host around 175 shows per year

Expected to employ 125-150 part-time and 20-25 full-time positions

As a whole, Live Nation, which owns Ticketmaster and The Fillmore brand, promotes over 25,000 shows in 1,700 venues annually

Two bars on the ground floor, one in BG's Lounge on the second floor

Ticket prices seem to be on the medium-high end, with many acts starting around $50, pre-fees

The Details

The signature touches of The Fillmore brand are here, from the red velvet drapes that line the walls, its wood dance floor and four crystal chandeliers. Peppered throughout the venue are vintage concert posters of Minnesota artists performing at other Fillmores, including Owl City, Prince, and The Jayhawks at the entryway. The second floor has 19 tables, with additional built-in seating that comes with cupholders. Follow the Prince mural to get to the lounge on the second floor. When exiting the venue, concertgoers will be able to take an apple from a basket–a tradition that began with Bill Graham.

Fillmore History

The original Fillmore location in San Francisco began booking bands in 1954 with the help of Charles Sullivan, a successful African-American businessman who changed the building's operation from a roller-skating rink to a music venue. But it wasn't until concert promoter Bill Graham took the reins in 1965 that The Fillmore began to expand. Graham booked some of the most influential acts of the '60s, including The Doors, The Grateful Dead, Sly and the Family Stone, Jimi Hendrix, and The Who, at his clubs in San Francisco and New York City between 1968 and 1971. Graham had a keen eye for rising stars, and brought a level of professionalism to the industry that went against the grain. He famously spoke of the Dead: "The Grateful Dead aren't the best at what they do; they are the only ones that do what they do."

BG's Lounge

Named after Graham, upstairs on the mezzanine you'll find his namesake lounge with its own bar, which can hold about 150 people and be rented out for private parties. A stage in the lounge can also hold smaller acts. The designed is set up for a more intimate, premium experience for fans willing to pay for it.

Trax Burgers and Bar

You're going to need something to snack on pre-and/or-post-show, and luckily, the attached Trax has plenty to offer. The back wall was created with muffin tins, and the tables there can be swapped for a mini stage. In the warmer months, the patio will open up for additional seating. Instagrammers take note of The Metro cocktail, that Walter Sawicki, Live Nation's restaurant director, tells me is made with a special Flavour Blaster that adds a bubble of vapor to your drink. Trax will be open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, and 'til midnight on Friday and Saturday.