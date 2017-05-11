The 5 Best Things to Do This Weekend

× A post shared by Walker Art Center (@walkerartcenter) on May 8, 2017 at 2:14pm PDT

May 11 - Oct. 15

German sculptor Katharina Fritsch distorts everyday objects into sculptures that are a little unexpected—think oversized matte black-and-white flies and silver prayer-posed hands. Her career-spanning exhibit, Multiples, is a great way to check her out before the Sculpture Garden reopens on June 3—her enormous ultramarine rooster, Hahn/Cock, will be posted in the garden’s north end. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Pl, Mpls., 612-375-7600, walkerart.org

May 12

Hot off his Grammy wins, independent hip-hop darling Chance the Rapper is in the midst of his first arena tour—and there are still a few tickets left for his stop at the Xcel. The 24-year-old Kanye protégé mixes spiritual vocals with unique lyrics (rhyming “growth spurt” with “tippy toes hurt” for example). Tickets are $77. 8 p.m., Xcel Energy Center, 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, 651-726-8240, xcelenergycenter.com.

Charles Francis Chan Jr.’s Exotic Murder Mystery

May 12

A play-within-a-play murder mystery that tackles the ways Asian Americans are depicted in popular culture, Charles Francis Chan Jr.’s Exotic Murder Mystery is part chaos and part comedy. Mu Performing Arts is taking over a stage at the Guthrie for this play The New York Times called "very messy, very funny, very angry." Tickets are $9. Preview performance on May 12, regular shows through May 28, Guthrie Theater, 818 S. 2nd St., Mpls., 651-789-1012, muperformingarts.org

Hmong American Day

May 14

Join the Minnesota History Museum for Hmong American Day—a celebration with music, dance, games, food, and a chance to meet with Hmong business owners that make a significant impact on Twin Cities culture. The event is free (museum admission is not included). 2 - 5 p.m., Minnesota History Center, 645 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, 651-259-3015, mnhs.org.

May 14

After making his BBC TV show, Good News, a national hit, UK comedy superstar Russell Howard is back with a new standup tour, and it’s coming to the Cedar Cultural Center this Sunday. Tickets are $25. 7:30 p.m., Cedar Cultural Center, 416 Cedar Ave. S., Mpls., 612-338-2674, thecedar.org.