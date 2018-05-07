5 Minnesota Millennials Taking Over Local Politics

× Expand 5 Millennials taking over local politics Illustrations by Randall Nelson

Candidates, campaigners, policy wonks, strategists: A new crop of Minnesota politicos looms on the horizon. Meet five of the smart, energized, and engaged millennials poised to drive Minnesota politics into the future.

Joe Radinovich

Candidate for Congress (MN-8, Duluth and northeast Minnesota), fourth generation Cuyuna Appare (Iron) Ranger. Age: 32

Previous gigs? State rep; Iron Range Resource and Rehabilitation Board assistant commissioner; campaign manager (Congressman Rick Nolan and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey).

Your politics? My politics are built around people like those in my family: miners, construction workers, and nurses—hardworking people.

Biggest issue of today? Supporting and equipping working people in the rapidly changing economy. . . . [And] we need to train more of our resources on supporting those on the fringes. We can’t afford to leave anyone on the sideline.

Stealth issue of tomorrow? The philosophical and ethical implications of increasingly less privacy.

Liz Young

Director of advancement at Women Winning. Age: 34

Previous gigs? I’ve spent the last 10 years working on national, state, and municipal campaigns, and as a legislative assistant at the State Senate. Before that, I taught English in Japan for two years.

Your politics? I’m a realist who understands that one elected official cannot single-handedly pass a bill. I also strongly believe that women and non-binary people should make their own health care decisions, that no human being is illegal, and that black lives matter.

Biggest issue of today? The increased polarization of politics.

Stealth issue of tomorrow? We can’t have a credible democracy if there are systemic barriers to participating in voting, especially if those barriers target a specific population demographic.

Susan Closmore

Director of public affairs for the Minnesota House Majority Caucus. Age: 31

Previous gigs? First job: painting fences and cleaning out stalls. Digital coalitions manager, Romney for President. Deputy communications director for the Minnesota Senate Majority Caucus. Basically I’m still painting fences and cleaning out stalls.

Your politics? Minnesota Nice Republican.

Biggest issue of today? Health care costs: one of the biggest strains on Minnesotans’ budgets, and one of the most complex issues for elected officials to tackle.

Stealth issue of tomorrow? Brain drain. Minnesota has a lot to offer—we can and should do more to connect our own with in-state jobs, lure out-of-state individuals to relocate, and grow our workforce for emerging industries.

Elliot Altbaum

Director of civic engagement and politics, ISAIAH (an interfaith community-action group). Age: 25

Previous gigs? Jillia Pessenda campaign manager, Minneapolis city planner.

Your politics? I believe in a politics of investing in the public good over corporate greed.

Biggest issue of today? Our political system has been rewritten by a few to keep their grasp on power. Change that, and we will pass universal health care, fix a broken criminal justice system, raise wages, create free college, and address climate change.

Stealth issue of tomorrow? Computing power and artificial intelligence are fundamentally altering how the economy will work and how people are relating to one another.

Ron Harris

Senior advisor to the president of the Minneapolis City Council and Democratic National Committee chairman of the Midwestern Caucus. Age: 28

Previous gigs? Public policy strategy and advocacy for Neighborhoods Organizing for Change; Minneapolis Mayor R.T. Rybak’s administration.

Your politics? No real person operates on just one side of the spectrum. I have worked to adopt a human-centered politics where I advocate for interests that improve people’s lives.

Biggest issue of today? Our level of social and economic inequality is wildly unsustainable. There is countless evidence that suggests the longer a nation is unequal, the worse off the entire nation will be.

Stealth issue of tomorrow? Globalism vs. isolationism. We are more interconnected than we’ve ever been, yet it seems like we haven’t adopted “rules of engagement.”