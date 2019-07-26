× Expand Photographs by Caitlin Abrams I Don't Want to Own Your Cabin

Every spring, when our friends head up north to begin another year at their cabins, I feel a little twinge of envy. It must be nice to have a lake home just waiting for you to show up, crack a Grain Belt, and sit back on your chaise with a trashy book.

But then I think about all the sheets that have to be washed. The pipes that need... whatever it is handy homeowners do with pipes. The dock that needs to go in the lake and the boat that needs to be serviced and trailered into the water. If not by you, then by someone, who then needs to be paid. You also have to pay someone to babysit the cabin in the winter, to make sure raccoons haven’t taken up residence or the heat hasn’t gone out and those pipes haven’t burst. And while I am sure it is wonderful to make all those memories at the cabin—your cabin—might going up there start to feel like an obligation?

These are the arguments I make to myself when I entertain the possibility of investing in a cabin. But we do go up to cabins, lots of them. And you can, too. The best way, I maintain, to experience the summer cabin? Rent it.

So far, we’ve stayed at several homes near Hayward, Wisconsin—both with friends and just the four of us. We’ve rented a home on a private lake close to Spooner, Wisconsin, with nothing but the loons, the resident snapping turtle, and other wildlife to crash our family gathering. We’ve rented a cabin with friends in Garrison, Minnesota, near Mille Lacs and Brainerd. We’ve stayed at a tiny cabin in a family resort on Leech Lake. One year, we rented a sprawling home in Alexandria with room for all of the cousins to run around, make s’mores, and jump into the lake with their clothes on.

In 10 years, we’ve never had a bad time or felt like we were hoodwinked by the descriptions on VRBO or Airbnb. If anything, I love the anticipation of opening the door to see what you’ll find inside, sending the kids down to the water to investigate the kayaks and shoreline. It’s also fun to discover a new destination, finding the best burgers or ice cream shop nearby.

It’s not always perfect: There have been leeches, mice, and, one year, a leg that went through a deck board. But it’s an adventure. And we can still drink that Grain Belt and relax in the sun once we get to someone else’s cabin. Let them reap the benefits (and bear the burden) of ownership.

4 Tips for Renting a Cabin

▼ Start early.

The good ones often book up fast.

▼ Filter your search results by the amenities you really need or want.

Have little kids? Look for a beach and WiFi (for early morning Netflix marathons).

▼ Research your grocery options before you go.

You might want to bring a lot of your food and drinks if you won’t be able to find what you need near your rental.

▼ Read the list of amenities closely.

Most will provide all your essentials, but double-check things like beach towels and coffee filters.