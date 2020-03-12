4 Adult Dance Classes for Beginners in the Twin Cities

× Expand Courtesy of Zenon Dance School Group Dancing in Studio

Ever seen a ballet, and found yourself enchanted at the graceful pirouettes around the stage? Or, watched your daughter at her dance recital and thought, “Maybe I could do that!”?

Wonder no more: the Twin Cities has plenty of opportunities for you to whip out your dancing shoes. However, if you’re a beginner, it’s hard to know where to start, or what to expect when you go. After attending five dance classes around town, we’re here to guide you as you get your feet wet. Just remember: when in doubt, dance it out!

Spectrum Dance

975 Grand Ave., St. Paul, 651-224-8951, spectrumdancemn.com

Drop-in price: $20

$20 The experience: Offering tap, ballet, and hip hop for adults, you’ll be surprised to find this dance studio in the basement of a building on Grand Ave. The small space has a few small rooms, holding both children’s and adult classes. The adult tap class on a Thursday night was sparsely populated, but that translated to more individualized attention from the instructor during the exercises. No music accompanied the combinations, so focusing on making sharp, clean sounds with the tap shoes while going across the floor was easy. Shuffle step, shuffle step, shuffle step ball change!

Zenon Dance Company

Cowles Center, 528 Hennepin Ave., Downtown Minneapolis, 612-338-1101, zenondance.org

Drop-in price: $15

$15 The experience: Zenon offers any type of dance you could be looking for, whether it’s hip hop, Afro fusion, modern, musical theater jazz, and more. Plus, its location in the Cowles Center makes you feel like an up-and-coming professional, as you rehearse in the same spaces that Zenon’s company members do.

Ballet: A very welcoming instructor guided about 13 students through a 50-minute barre warm-up, complete with plies, dégagés, stretching, battements, and even live piano music to accompany you. After, students stepped away from the barre and into the center of the room, where they learned short combinations that help with balance, memory, strength, poise, and more.

Minnesota Dance Theatre

Cowles Center, 528 Hennepin Ave., Downtown Minneapolis, 612-338-0627, mndance.org

Drop-in price: $15

$15 The experience: Similar to Zenon, a live accompanist played piano music while we focused on pointing our toes, straightening our backs, and holding our core. MDT only offers ballet classes, so if you’re only interested in ballet, this company might be a great choice for you. Also located in the Cowles Center, these giant dance rooms had plenty of space for you to leap, pirouette, and jeté across the floor.

Straightline Dance Fitness

Keg House, 34 13th Ave. NE #104, Northeast Minneapolis, 612-385-4218, straightlinedancefitness.com

Drop-in price: $20

$20 The experience: While Straightline Dance Fitness is not your typical, traditional dance studio, it’s a great place to take hip hop. Every two weeks, the instructor teaches new choreography with a different song, so dropping in whenever you like is easy. As just one of the tenants in the Keg House in Northeast, Straightline has just one dance studio to themselves, so people waiting for the next class can watch as you get your groove on. But don’t be discouraged: fellow dancers will cheer you on from the sidelines with the occasional shout. Other classes at Straightline are cardio or strength focused, such as piloxing (pilates, boxing, and dancing). So, if you’re looking for traditional dance classes, look elsewhere!

While you will be welcomed whenever you drop into these classes, we would recommend going at the beginning of a session for any of these companies. As there is often a core group of dancers that returns every week, the instructor may cater to them and move on from the fundamentals of the dance style before you get a chance to learn them. Also, if you plan on returning to these companies for more than one class, package deals are often available so you can save a little dough.