Minnesota Twins Reveal 30 Theme Games

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Target Field
Craving a First Avenue inspired Minnesota Twins jersey? Or how about an eye-popping pair of teal Minnesota Twins Zubaz? Those are just two items that will be available at 30 Twins theme nights throughout the 2020 season.
The theme nights encompass other Minnesota sports teams, Minnesota institutions, pop culture, and causes, like Cancer Awareness Night. The ticket packages that include the themed gear are available for purchase now on the Twins’ website.
The First Avenue branded jersey night celebrates 50 years of the legendary venue and takes place July 28. Another new theme night is Sesame Street Day on April 26. July 7 is Pride Night, with the ticket package including a Twins Pride jersey where you choose your pronouns. A piece of each ticket package purchased will go to support Twin Cities Pride.
Schedule of theme nights:
- April 17 vs. Detroit Tigers - St. Cloud State Night
- April 20 vs. Seattle Mariners - Minnesota United Night
- April 24 vs. Boston Red Sox - Minnesota Lynx Night
- April 25 vs. Boston Red Sox - University of Minnesota Day
- April 26 vs. Boston Red Sox - Sesame Street Day
- May 4 vs. San Francisco Giants - Star Wars Night
- May 8 vs. Kansas City Royals - Grateful Dead Tribute Night
- May 18 vs. Baltimore Orioles - Scrubs Night
- May 24 vs. Chicago White Sox - Margaritaville Day
- June 1 vs. Tampa Bay Rays - SKOL Night
- June 16 vs. Milwaukee Brewers - St. Thomas Night
- June 18 vs. New York Yankees - NDSU Night
- June 26, July 10, August 21 - Wine, Women & Baseball
- July 6 vs. Kansas City Royals - Gustavus Night
- July 7 vs. Kansas City Royals - Pride Night
- July 9 vs. Toronto Blue Jays - UND Night
- July 10 vs. Toronto Blue Jays - SDSU Night
- July 28 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers - First Avenue Night
- August 3 vs. Cleveland Indians - CSB/SJU Night
- August 4 vs. Cleveland Indians - Minnesota State University, Mankato Night
- August 21 vs. Detroit Tigers - Twins Flannel Night
- August 31 vs. Cleveland Indians - Cancer Awareness Night
- September 1 vs. Cleveland Indians - Minnesota Wild Night
- September 2 vs. Cleveland Indians - Peanuts Night
- September 4 vs. Cleveland Indians - Friends Night
- September 16 vs. Texas Rangers - Minnesota Timberwolves Night
- September 17 vs. Texas Rangers - Love Your Melon Night
- September 18 vs. Detroit Tigers - Zubazpalooza