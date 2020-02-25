Minnesota Twins Reveal 30 Theme Games

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Target Field

Craving a First Avenue inspired Minnesota Twins jersey? Or how about an eye-popping pair of teal Minnesota Twins Zubaz? Those are just two items that will be available at 30 Twins theme nights throughout the 2020 season.

The theme nights encompass other Minnesota sports teams, Minnesota institutions, pop culture, and causes, like Cancer Awareness Night. The ticket packages that include the themed gear are available for purchase now on the Twins’ website.

The First Avenue branded jersey night celebrates 50 years of the legendary venue and takes place July 28. Another new theme night is Sesame Street Day on April 26. July 7 is Pride Night, with the ticket package including a Twins Pride jersey where you choose your pronouns. A piece of each ticket package purchased will go to support Twin Cities Pride.

Schedule of theme nights: