2019, We're Breaking Up

Dear 2019,

I’m really sorry to say it, but we need to break up. Being with you, 2019, has been one of the strangest times of my life, and I just can’t keep this charade up any longer.

When we first met, I thought, “Wow, I can’t wait for all the great things we’ll do together.”

But as it happens, it hasn’t been so great at all. In fact, it’s been a nightmarish 12 months filled with 365 days of anguish that I simply can’t, in good conscience, ignore any longer. Remember the Mueller Report, 2019? Oh, 2019, it had so much promise! We even made “It’s Mueller time!” T-shirts. Remember?!

Remember the promise of a smooth Brexit and a Game of Thrones ending that didn’t totally blow? Time after time, 2019, I built you up, only to have you slowly dismantle my already fragile heart. And every time I told myself something along the lines of “It can’t possibly get worse than Ted Cruz’s Wolverine beard,” sure enough, 2019, you peppered in garbage like the Will Smith reboot of Aladdin and the United Nations Climate Report indicating the inevitability of an impending mass-extinction-level climate crisis.

I know it’s not all your fault, 2019. After all, you have had your warm, sunny days. It’s just pretty messed up that more of them happened in the middle of January than in the middle of July.

I’ve tried. I really have. Every time I put in the hard work of transcending your philandering—ignoring Charleston, South Carolina, getting submerged by the ocean even on sunny days, or President Trump abandoning our Kurdish allies to annihilation simply because Turkey’s dictator asked him to—you’ve doubled down on your efforts to undercut this relationship.

My mother was right about you, 2019. She knew right from the beginning when you started our relationship with a senseless government shutdown that you were going to be bad news. But did I listen?! NO!

Jesus, 2019, you burned down a historic church, for Chrissakes. Oh, did you already forget Notre Dame? Is nothing sacred to you, 2019?

More fires? What about the time a bunch of Brazilian speculators set the Amazon on fire? Did you know they call it the lungs of the planet, 2019? Don’t smirk! It’s still on fire!

Look, I get it, we had some good times. Like when I finally found that edible I dropped in the couch cushion in late 2018. Or when Lizzo topped the Billboard Hot 100. But for every good moment, there was at least one polar freaking vortex.

I think it’s probably best that I admit something to you, 2019, and you might want to sit down for it. I’ve fallen for someone else. It’s a year full of hope! Full of promise! Yes, 2019, I’ve given my heart to 2020. It just has all the things I want in a year. A major election, hope for the Minnesota Twins, and even the 20th anniversary of Y2K. Can you blame me, 2019, for wanting to be happy?

Goodbye, 2019. We’ll always have #hotgirlsummer.

Love,

Alan