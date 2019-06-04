The Walker Announces Summer Movie Screenings

× Expand Courtesy of Netflix Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese Martin Scorsese’s Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese, 2019.

Is there a better way to spend a summer night than heading to the Walker for a movie? The museum's summer film series kicks off with the long anticipated Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese on June 11.

Rolling Thunder Revue is premiering at one-night only roadstops in theaters throughout the US. The film captures the turbulence of the 70s in America, and the way Dylan transformed that conflict into legendary music in the fall of 1975 (his seminal album, Blood on the Tracks, was recorded the year prior). Mixed with live concert footage, the documentary also features Dylan’s first on-camera interview in over a decade.

The premiere of the film accompanies the release of a massive 12-disc anthology, Rolling Thunder Revue: The 1975 Live Recordings. “It wasn’t a success, not if you measure success in terms of profit,” Dylan says of the tour in the Netflix trailer. “Life isn’t about finding yourself. Or finding anything. Life is about creating yourself.” Rolling Thunder is a music lover's daydream made real by movie mogul Scorsese. The film also includes appearances by Joan Baez, Allen Ginsburg, Sam Shepard, and others. This vibrant narrative of the Hibbing, MN rockstar legend is simply one you cannot miss.

Other featured films include Joe Talbot’s debut, The Last Black Man in San Francisco, a bittersweet tale which ponders the question of whether you can return home once it’s morphed into something unrecognizable. David Byrne’s restored True Stories follows the Talking Heads singer as he tells tabloid-inspired stories in fictional Virgil, Texas. George Nirenberg’s Say Amen, Somebody is a joyful inside look into moments and music with two of Gospel’s most inspirational veterans: Thomas A. Dorsey and Willie Mae Ford Smith. The last on the film series for the summer is the third annual Sound for Silents 2019 which is an evening of live music paired with silent films and food trucks on the Walker hillside.

Head to the Walker's website for the full list of summer screenings.