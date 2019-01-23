The Great Northern Festival is at its Greatest

× Expand Courtesy of The Great Northern The Luminary Loppet

Has your seasonal depression kicked in yet? Now that temperatures are regularly dropping below 0 degrees, we’ve officially reached the thick of Minnesota winter, where leaving the house is usually only an option out of absolute necessity. But now in its third installment, this year’s Great Northern festival is sure to warm you up while providing plenty of activities and entertainment options to keep your mind off the cold. After all, aren’t Minnesotans known to be a resilient people?

“Winter is a defining element of our state that can’t be avoided,” said Cat Beltmann, the executive director of The Great Northern. “It tends to be a time of the year that can be isolating and leads people to hunker down indoors. Providing a variety of engaging and fun opportunities that get people outside helps to build community, a stronger winter identity, and combats isolation.”

The idea of The Great Northern was conceived in 2016 after people in the community, like board chair and Askov Finlayson owner Eric Dayton, saw the chance to highlight the traditions of our wintery state. The 11-day Great Northern Festival encompasses the many cold weather celebrations the Twin Cities holds dear, including the St. Paul Winter Carnival, the City of Lakes Loppet, and the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships, with new programming like a tech in Minnesota panel and movie screenings.

“We’re known nationally as a place that has a big mall, a lot of lakes, and as a place to travel in the summer, but that misses a big part of our identity – winter,” Beltmann said. “We know how to do winter right in Minnesota. We don’t let a little snow and cold keep us from getting outside and enjoying all that Minneapolis and Saint Paul have to offer. We had a number of key individuals and organizations that believed in this vision and wanted to be a part of reframing what winter means.”

From a free outdoor Matt and Kim concert on Nicollet Mall to parades, snow sculpture competitions, skiing, and dog sledding, it’ll be one festival truly representative of the quintessential Minnesotan experience. Last year, The Great Northern happened to overlap with the Super Bowl.

“We decided it was important this year to carry the energy and excitement generated by the Super Bowl forward, which is why we decided to bring back music on Nicollet Mall,” Beltmann said. "Out of town visitors learn how Minnesotans embrace winter in Minneapolis and Saint Paul. They see that we still know how to have fun and connect, despite the snow and cold," she added.

Sometimes you only need a reason to leave the house in order to get out from under the blankets. If you’re seeking human interaction and a chance to get outside before the snow melts, you’re in luck.