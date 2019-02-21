How Expensive Are Tickets to the Final Four?

× Expand NCAA Basketball

Tickets for major sporting events don’t come cheap—a fact Twin Citians learned again last year when the NFL’s big top came to town for Super Bowl 52.

According to secondary-market ticket supplier SeatGeek, ticket buyers paid handsomely to see the Eagles defeat the Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium: $3,626 on the low end all the way up to $175,790 for the most expensive seat in the house. Ouch.

The prohibitively expensive nature of that big game got us thinking about the next one, the NCAA Final Four. As of late December, packages for the three games—semifinals April 6, and finals April 8—ranged from the low $400s up to $7,650. That second number would also cover half the cost of in-state tuition to attend the University of Minnesota–Twin Cities for a year.

The basketball players themselves, scandalously, get paid nothing. Which started us wondering how college students and the players’ families attend such a top-shelf event. For answers, we reached out to Stacey Osburn, director of public and media relations for the NCAA.

“The schools provide tickets to families at no charge,” she says. It’s not just the ticket tab that the NCAA picks up. “The NCAA pays up to $3,000 total in travel expenses for family members of each student-athlete on teams that compete but don’t advance to the championships.” Families get another $1,000 if their kid makes the championship.

Osburn also offered a more detailed breakdown of the roughly 72,000 seats in U.S. Bank Stadium’s Final Four configuration. She says that roughly half go to the general public, while 25 percent go to the four participating schools. Of the tickets that go to the schools, at least 700 floor seats per school will be made available to members of the student body. Cost: just $40 each.

That leaves hoops-mad locals with two options. Drop a mortgage payment or two on the secondary market. Or apply to attend spring semester at Duke, a Final Four fixture nearly every season, and sit courtside for peanuts.