Can't-Miss Theater in the Twin Cities This Fall

Fall 2019 Twin Cities Theater Shows

1. Sarah Rasmussen

Artistic director at the Jungle Theater.

“I’m excited about Chicago at Theater Latté Da—it’s got a really incredible cast! I’m excited to see what choreographer Kelli Foster Warder does with it.”

2. Kelli Foster Warder

Director of Education at the Ordway and choreographer for Chicago.

“As a theater-going family, we’re super-excited about Bucket Brigade’s new musical: Big, Little Monster. It is a two-person, two-musician show that is fun and interactive for the family. It encourages anyone who struggles with fear or anxiety (which is basically everyone at some point, isn’t it?) that they are not alone. Plus—these guys are funny!”

3. Jeremiah Gamble

Executive/Artistic Director, Bucket Brigade.

“I am most looking forward to The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time at Yellow Tree Theatre. I saw this play on Broadway. It’s a very well-written piece that offers compelling insight into the mind of an autistic boy. The Broadway production utilized innovative lighting and scenic design to effectively tell the story, but I’m looking forward to seeing how Yellow Tree’s artistic director Jason Peterson will bring the show to life using their effective ‘less is more’ aesthetic.

4. Jason Peterson

Cofounder and Executive Artistic Director of Yellow Tree Theatre.

“Crowns, by Regina Taylor, is a moving and beautiful coming-of-age musical exploring black history and identity through the eyes of a self-destructive African American teen. This show is a must-see under the direction of McKnight Fellow and veteran director Austene Van. Her new company, New Dawn Theatre, is committed to producing cutting-edge works of overlooked, underrepresented communities.”

5. Austene Van

Artistic Director and Founder of New Dawn Theatre and Director of Crowns.

“I am looking forward to Dominique Morisseau’s Pipeline at Penumbra. I love the work of the playwright. The history of Penumbra means doing no less than great work.”

6. Kory Pullam

Central Actor in Pipeline.

“At Pillsbury House Theatre, Jimmy and Lorraine: A Musing. It’s basically a conversation between James Baldwin and Lorraine Hansberry in a very critical time of their lives. It’s cool as hell, because it’s James Baldwin and Lorraine Hansberry. For one, black and queer and radical as they were at that time, they were creating the most pivotal artwork and thought-provoking messages for our culture and our time. To think of them both individually is already powerful, and then put them in a room together: I just want to hear what that conversation would be.”