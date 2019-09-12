The Hottest Shows Coming to the Twin Cities this Fall

× Expand Hottest Seats in the Twin Cities

HOT SEATS: Owner’s box

HOW HOT: 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

HOW TO GET IT: In 2004, First Ave installed its owner’s box on the second level next to the DJ booth. Why? It’s rumored that Prince personally requested it. With its commanding view, the box is the exclusive preserve of owner Dayna Frank, First Ave brass, and maybe the occasional privacy-obsessed superstar.

HOTTEST TICKET: Charli XCX—the British pop Svengali responsible for writing jock jams like Icona Pop’s “I Love It”—is touring with her album Charli and comes through First Ave October 11. Charli XCX also has a new duet with Lizzo, also in town that evening. You never know...

Armory

Armory

HOT SEATS: Couples’ suite

HOW HOT: 🔥🔥🔥

HOW TO GET IT: The Armory offers the widest array of suite-level seating in the city: options range from parties of 2 to 150, with prices between $150 and $250 a head, depending on the act. The couples’ suites—private suites for two that include private entry and a personal server, offering full drink and concession menus—began as a novelty. This tier has since become the most popular option in the club.

HOTTEST TICKET: The emerging legend Lizzo returns to conquer her adopted hometown for two nights: Wednesday, October 9, and Friday, October 11.

Acme Comedy Co.

Acme Comedy Co.

HOT SEATS: 188, 189

HOW HOT: 🔥🔥

HOW TO GET IT: These are the first two seats directly in front of the second post on the right. From here, you can see the stage without anybody in front of you. But you’re not seated in the front row—in the line of fire for any stand-up tempted to save her set through crowd work that focuses on one unlucky audience member. All seats at Acme are available on a first-come, first-seated basis—so your best bet to get a jump on these seats is to buy a dinner/show package.

HOTTEST TICKET: Try your luck! The biggest shows—like last summer’s surprise drop-in by the controversial Louis CK—tend to be announced last-minute.

Ordway

Ordway

HOT SEATS: AA 303, 304

HOW HOT: 🔥🔥

HOW TO GET IT: Seats AA 303 and 304 are on the center aisle of the first row of the mezzanine. That means a pristine sightline, enough distance to take in the often elaborate staging, and an acoustic sweet spot that’s level with the stage. Subscribers get priority. But you can improve your chances on single-seat sales with a $60 donation, which makes you an instant “Friend of the Ordway.”

HOTTEST TICKET: On October 15, Lloyd Dobler himself will be in the house—not outside with a boom box, blasting Peter Gabriel’s “In Your Eyes.” OK, so it will actually be John Cusack onstage, talking about his career and this groundbreaking comedy, following a screening.

Orchestra Hall

Orchestra Hall

HOT SEATS: Main floor, row 13 seats 18, 19, 20

HOW HOT: 🔥🔥🔥

HOW TO GET IT: Psst. These seats aren’t the most expensive. But the true heads sit in the very top and center of the room, in the rear seats of the third balcony, where the music floats up for an analog surround-sound experience. Another perfect audiophile position? The orchestra’s new premium seating section: row 13, middle, to be precise.

HOTTEST TICKET: An early highlight of Osmo Vänskä’s penultimate season as maestro may occur in November, when he conducts Vaughan Williams’s choral masterwork Dona Nobis Pacem.

Guthrie Theater

Guthrie Theater

HOT SEATS: A 208, A 209, Wurtele Thrust Stage

HOW HOT: 🔥🔥🔥

HOW TO GET IT: Front row and on the center aisle, you’re so close to the actors in these seats you’re going to have to dodge that Elizabethan soliloquy spittle. And you’ll have more room to move. There are five seat sizes in this room, and A 208 and A 209 are the widest, with extra leg room. The catch: Seats this great tend to be booked by donors and subscribers.

HOTTEST TICKET: The classics pack ’em in. Tennessee Williams’s The Glass Menagerie—a play obsessed with ruined glory days—returns September 14–October 27, helmed by artistic director Joseph Haj.

More Hot Tickets

Demi

Demi

HOT SEATS: Southeast corner of the bar

HOW HOT: 🔥🔥🔥🔥

HOW TO GET IT: It’s nearly impossible to get into Gavin Kaysen’s tasting menu spot in North Loop. And even if it were possible, the restaurant assigns seats. If by some Disney magic you were actually conveyed a reservation online, the best vantage point in the joint can be found at the corner barstool.

HOTTEST TICKET: Anything you can get: On the first day of each month, at noon, tickets go on sale for the following month. Online only: exploretock.com/demi

Target Center

Target Center

HOT SEATS: Courtside

HOW HOT: 🔥🔥🔥

HOW TO GET IT: Courtside for the NBA may be the most thrilling experience in all of sports: the sweat, the trash talk, the proximity. There’s a see-and-be-seen aspect to these seats, as well: You’re on the same level as the NBA superstars. Only one pair of courtside season tickets remain available, priced at $100,000. Occasionally, courtside tix can be found at the box office for $1,000 a game . . .

HOTTEST TICKET: Wolves fans hold out hope that the home team will be the eventual draw. But this season’s main attraction will be visiting superduos: the Lakers’ LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, and the Rockets’ James Harden and Russell Westbrook.