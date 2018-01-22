18 Things to do Outside This Winter in the Twin Cities

× Expand Photo courtesy of U.S. Pond Hockey U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis

Check out the City of Lakes Loppet for classic trail skiing on Saturday, speed skating on Sunday, and pride-nursing every day in the Surly Beer Garden. Jan. 27–Feb. 4, loppet.org

All the speed with none of the schlep! Wirth Winter Recreation Center rents tubes and a tow rope hauls you back up the hill post-ride. loppet.org

Walk on water (sort of) through the scenic Fort Snelling and Afton state parks. All terrain is fair game except for designated ski and snowmobile trails. dnr.state.mn.us

Fort Snelling also offers trails that don’t require tennis-racquet-like foot accessories. Stop by the historic military structure on your way around Snelling Lake. dnr.state.mn.us

Stillwater’s frozen palaces will have you rethinking your real estate needs. Stop by on Friday or Saturday for a special pre-tour fire-breathing performance. Every day except Tues., through early March, icecastles.com

Can’t so much as slide a sheet of paper under your vertical leap? That’s what the 70-meter ramp is for. (Insider tip: Maybe start on the 10 meter?) Minneapolis Ski Jumping Club coaches are on site at Hyland Hills to help first-timers beat gravity. threeriversparks.org

Carve the same powder where Olympians Kaylin Richardson and Lindsey Vonn learned to race: Afton Alps, Buck Hill, or Hyland Hills. skiandboardmn.com

× Expand Photo from Shutterstock Woman riding on dog sled.

Call HHH Ranch to book your pack of pups for a solo or group ride through parks at the edge of the metro. Then, learn all about the ranch’s husky rescue work and even get some playtime with Balto’s little brothers and sisters. hhhranch.net

No, 10-degree weather doesn’t stop us from scooting through the air, and, yes, we still have feeling in our extremities. Cinch up your harness and glide down 14 zip lines for a bird’s-eye view of the frozen tundra in southeast Minnesota. Kerfoot Canopy Tour, Henderson, ziplinemn.com

The 17-day celebration of the most wonderful time of the year includes the St. Paul Winter Carnival, the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships, and the Loppet Ski Festival. Jan. 25–Feb. 10, thegreatnorthernfestival.com

Coaches from the Lakawa School of Kiteboarding and Board Shop can lend you a kite and get you up and gliding on one of their boards. Bonus points if you can weave through the cone-lined course. Feb. 9–10, wayzatachillyopen.com

Each installation on Lake Harriet hosts a different activity or demonstration. Bounce between huts devoted to giant bingo, whale-calling, and more. Think Burning Man . . . on a frozen lake. Jan. 20–Feb. 11, artshantyprojects.org

Your guide for the day will outfit you with all the equipment you need to battle a bass on Lake Minnetonka or Lake Waconia, including a heated hut with insulated floors. BYOB. setthehookguide.com

The world’s biggest names in snowmobile manufacturing, Polaris and Arctic Cat, grew up right here in Minnesota. Rent a ride and cruise through regional parks and reserves. If you hit the frozen lake, you still haven’t gone too far. threeriversparks.org

Red Bull’s scenic St. Paul course launches racers at 50 mph down a 1,600-foot track. Think Mario Kart, but on hockey skates. Jan. 19–20, crashedice.redbull.com

With more than 250 teams and 25 outdoor rinks, the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships skate straight into hockey nirvana. See the champions hoist the Golden Shovel at Lake Nokomis. Jan. 25–28, uspondhockey.com

The Minnesota Kite Society spackles the sky with massive hovering fish and sailboats. Walk and gawk at their creations or float one yourself at the Lake Harriet Winter Kite Festival. Jan. 27, minneapolisparks.org

BYO bobsled to Theodore Wirth Park, Sunset Hill, or Columbia Golf Club for some of the steepest hills this side of St. Paul. minneapolisparks.org