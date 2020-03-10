15 Locally Connected Podcasts to Get Out of Your Listening Rut

× Expand Shutterstock Microphone

It seems like everyone and their cousin has a podcast these days, and the Twin Cities is no exception. If your own listening lineup is leaving you feeling a bit uninspired or uninformed, give a Minnesota-connected show a chance. From comedy and true crime to philosophy and music, our local talent contributes a significant amount of content to the podcast-sphere.

Weekly Dish

Our very own Food & Dining Editor Stephanie March co-hosts her weekly radio show with fellow foodie Stephanie Hansen, helping us all stay in-the-know about the ever-evolving Twin Cities dining scene and the dishes on their radar. Fortunately for us, the Stephanies archive each episode into downloadable podcast form, so your ears don't have to miss a beat.

By All Means

Twin Cities Business sits down with and delves into the minds of local industry leaders in their signature podcast. Learn the stories of people like the president and CEO of Caribou Coffee, the founders of Izzy’s Ice Cream, and the founder and CEO of Magnetic Poetry. Their narratives may surprise, inspire, and intrigue you as host and Editor-in-Chief Allison Kaplan guides the conversation with the questions we all want to ask.

Heavyweight

Lauded nationally, host Jonathan Goldstein records Heavyweight out of Minneapolis as he solves conflicts of family secrets, broken promises, and conflicting memories. One of the most recent episodes features our Senior Writer Steve Marsh and his family as they sort out a decades-old secret. Another installment of the series delves into medical records of days gone by to prove once and for all if a man broke his arm as a kid, or if it never happened like his family says. Goldstein merges a knack for conversation with PI skills in a series that always surprises.

The Hilarious World of Depression

Laughter is the best medicine, they say, so while it will not cure depression, it certainly can’t hurt. Host John Moe of St. Paul discusses the realities of clinical depression in moving but funny chats with comedians, actors, musicians, directors, writers, and athletes. The guest lineup is impressive, with names like Whitney Cummings, Pete Holmes, Andrew Zimmern, Hannah Hart, and Maria Bamford dotting the episodes. You’ll be laughing one moment, tearing up another, and coming back for more.

Curious Minnesota

Answering questions about our state in 15 minutes or less, the Star Tribune gives us a podcast packed with fun facts. Featuring local voices, it gets to the heart of reader-submitted questions bugging Minnesotans—like why Honeycrisp apples are so expensive and where the term “Minnesota Nice” comes from. Reporter and host Eric Roper brings a succinct addition to your listening routine that’ll spice things up without being too cumbersome of a listen.

In the Dark

Hanging out in our own backyard, American Public Media uses in-depth investigative reporting on cases that didn’t go quite the way they should’ve. The first season explores the abduction of Jacob Wetterling in Stearns County. And season two scrutinizes the case of Curtis Flowers, a man who pleads innocent to a crime he’s been tried for six times. Asking the hard questions, this podcast gets to the heart of issues that remain relevant today.

Terrible, Thanks for Asking

Are you really “fine,” or would you rather say exactly what the heck is happening in your brain? Well, in the American Public Media podcast, host Nora McInerny delves into stories exploring how people actually feel. Tackling tragedy, death, trauma, illness, change, and everything in between, the show gets personal and heavy, while lightheartedly delivering chuckles. Reminding us that sometimes it’s okay to not be okay, McInerny deconstructs the complex topics we avoid when we opt to just say “fine.”

On Being with Krista Tippett

Exploring the existential questions that keep you up at night, Krista Tippett, the award-winning founder and CEO of The On Being Project based in Minneapolis, asks what it means to be human. Guests and Tippett scrutinize spirituality, humanity, and healing. A recipient of the National Humanities Medal from President Obama in 2014, Tippett skillfully makes philosophy and big ideas approachable to listeners. Guests include professors, authors, musicians, activists, poets, and researchers.

The Brian Oake Show

For fans of the former co-host of The Current’s morning show, Brian Oake has made a return to the audiosphere. But now, you’ll catch him on the digital format, as opposed to via the airwaves. He chats with locals like Colleen Kruse, the Gully Boys, and Lydia Liza. There’s some music sprinkled in there too. With the show just getting off the ground, there’s no telling what direction he’ll take it.

Minnesota’s Most Notorious: Where Blood Runs Cold

Finally. A podcast perfect for those who just sleep too darn well at night, full of the gruesome details of Minnesota’s grizzly historical crimes that will have you staring at the ceiling, wide awake. Host Erik Rivenes brings his expertise from authoring Dirty Doc Ames & the Scandal That Shook Minneapolis and spending 20 years filing away Minnesota crime stories. Episodes range from interviews with other local true crime authors, and narrations of cases from decades ago. Bizarre criminal names and vernacular like “skidaddle” and “weedled” keep your blood from running too cold.

Prince Remembered

When we lost Prince in 2016, the world mourned alongside Minnesota for our beloved music icon. Whether you’ve been a hardcore fan since Prince hit the scene decades ago, or you’ve more recently come to adore his music, this podcast brought to you by The Current will give you insight into the person behind the legendary music. Listen to conversations with musicians, critics, reporters, and friends about Prince in this audio journey honoring his memory.

Cube Critics

Short and sweet little reviews of movies by MPR News’ Stephanie Curtis and Euan Kerr. You’ll get the lowdown about the films you should put in your queue from local people who are passionate about what’s playing on the screen. A recent episode may just convince you to finally see Marriage Story (if you haven’t yet), and what the fuss about Parasite is all about.

Wolverine: The Lost Trail

Written by locally based author Benjamin Percy, this narrative Marvel podcast is a fantastic radio adventure to experience—even if you hopped off the comic book media train after the vigorous flurry of movies we’ve seen lately. The beautifully produced soundscape creates a storyline that’s mysterious, adrenaline-packed, and full of cliffhangers. Follow Logan (well, Wolverine) as he sorts through intrigue while forming unlikely alliances.

Climate Cast

Learn about the latest research about the changing climate from MPR News meteorologist Paul Huttner. He brings global research, makes climate connections to Minnesota, and brings in experts to help explain it all. With the climate crisis in a state of emergency, this reported, educational show delivers need-to-know knowledge in primarily installments of roughly five minutes—although, you will find a few episodes that are a bit lengthier.

Hyperbole

Chatty. Upbeat. And laying claim to “the best podcast ever,” Minnesota-based Hyperbole explores local and seasonal topics with zest. Hosts Danielle Arlowe and Amy Zaroff have mastered the art of enthusiastic exaggeration as they bring updates on the current best and worst revolving around pop culture and news. Rapid segments and sound effects make for a fun, quick paced show. Catch occasional guests like record executive Nabil Ayers, Time Magazine editor Belinda Luscombe, and executive producer of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Chris Cullen.