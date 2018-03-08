13 Reasons to Visit the Twin Cities Auto Show

× Expand Photo courtesy of Twin Cities Auto Show Slingshot three-wheel roadster Slingshot three-wheel roadster.

The 45th annual Twin Cities Auto Show is back at the Minneapolis Convention Center from March 10–18. The show features more than 600 vehicles—hotrods to hybrids—from 36 foreign and domestic brands, all with the latest gadgets and gizmos. But you don’t have to be a car fanatic to get revved up about the show. From a play area for kids, to Timberwolves appearances, to a chance to take selfies with the sleek black Lexus featured in Black Panther, here are more than a dozen reasons to go to the auto show, regardless of your affinity for cars.

1. You could win free gas for a year

You don’t have to know much about cars to know gas is expensive. Visit the SuperAmerica booth to enter to win a year of free gas.

2. Superhero selfies

Photo op! A Lexus LC 500 used in the filming of Marvel’s new blockbuster, Black Panther, will be on deck at this year’s show.

3. Fulfill a need for speed

Acceleration Alley features some of the fastest luxury sports cars available today (starting at $75,000!) including a 2018 Hurst Heritage custom-built Dodge Challenger and a Ford Mustang.

4. Channel Scooby Doo

Step out of the minivan and check out some of the world’s most popular character vehicles, including Scooby Doo’s Mystery Machine, Batman’s Batmobile, Michael Knight’s KITT, and the Green Hornet’s Black Beauty.

5. Meet players from the Timberwolves and St. Paul Saints

Taj Gibson and Jamal Crawford from the Timberwolves will answer questions during an appearance at the Lexus display on March 10 from 3–4 p.m. The St. Paul Saints appear at the show on March 11. The first 1,000 attendees will receive a free Saints hat.

6. Learn to appreciate road construction

We’ve all heard the joke about Minnesota having two seasons, winter and construction, but it’s no joke when you have to drive through it. The new Mitsubishi Mile lets visitors ride along with professional drivers on a 20,000-square foot track based on these seasons’ driving hazards, complete with an ice bridge and potholes galore.

7. Get out of jail free

This is the only place you want to see your kid in the back of a Minnesota State Patrol car. Poke around police cars, while learning about road and traffic safety.

8. Go off-roading

We’re going back for the chance to ride shotgun through Camp Jeep’s 30,000-square-foot indoor obstacle course. A professional driver will show you what these trucks can do.

9. Dance with the DJ robot

As a 10-foot tall, completely electronic DJ robot, King Robota was built to entertain. Catch him walking around the showrooms—where he’s always more than happy to snap a selfie.

10. Let the kids run until their tanks are on empty

"The Neighborhood" at the auto show features a full-length basketball court, a fort hangout, and a play center with a 360-degree tube slide. Stop by on March 18 from 2–3 p.m. to meet Harlem Globetrotter Zeus MCClurkin.

11. Free refreshments

Maybe you don’t need another keychain, but who’s going to turn down a free ICEE? SuperAmerica is giving away free ICEE coupons on March 11 and free coffee coupons on March 18 to the first 10,000 attendees.

12. Cowboy high jinks

Check out the cowboy skills of the one and only T. Texas Terry, back this year by popular demand. He’s sure to rope you into his show, as he cracks both whips and jokes.

13. Military Appreciation Night

Active military and veterans receive free admission on March 13, while their families and friends receive $2 off at the gate. A special ceremony—complete with a National Guard Rappel Master’s 65-foot drop from the ceiling—will be held at 7 p.m. to honor all our military.

The Twin Cities Auto Show takes place at the Minneapolis Convention Center, 1301 2nd Ave. S., Mpls. Admission is $12 for adults, $6 for kids ages 11–15, free for children 10 and under. Buy in advance for $2 off all adult tickets. twincitiesautoshow.com