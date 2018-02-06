10 Things We Learned About Issa Rae at the NFL Women's Summit

× Expand Photo by Justina Mintz for HBO

We're still digesting all the star-studded events the Super Bowl brought to town. During a week heavy on brawn, the NFL Women's Summit turned the spotlight on powerful women at the tops of their fields, from sports to media; television to marketing. Issa Rae is one of those pioneers. Since creating YouTube series The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl, her online content has garnered more than 23 million views. Her book by the same name is a New York Times bestseller. And she received two Golden Globe Award nominations for the HBO series Insecure, which she created, co-writes and stars in. On Friday, during a live Q&A moderated by Maria Menounos at the Pantages Theatre in Minneapolis, Rae shared her views on female leaders and the impact they make, and opened up about her personal experiences in Hollywood, and on the way up. Here are 10 things we learned at the invitation-only event.

She started from the bottom, now she's here (cc: Drake).

"It was a long journey of brokeness, you know. The first episode (of Awkward Black Girl) cost me $25 to take my best friend to lunch and to take one of the other actors to lunch."

On paper, she was good at school (hello, Stanford degree). But in real life...

"I had a lot of good mentors in school, like my high school teachers, a college professor, specifically, who was just really encouraging in terms of pushing me forward, helping me graduate 'cause Lord knows that was hard to do. Just 'cause I like extracurricular activities, and I didn't like going to class."

And she's super smooth about hiding it.

"You don't need math." Pauses and looks out at her primarily college-aged audience. "You guys need math."

She's not trying to fit into anyone's box.

"The one slot thing is ridiculous! But there's truth to it. Because I think a lot of executives, people who put stuff on television have that mentality of, `Oh, we have our black show, so, sorry. Maybe try NBC.' You know what I mean? And that's really discouraging in a way because there are so many stories to tell."

As a writer/actress/producer, she's a fan of the 'less is more' approach.

"So many of the shows I grew up watching in the 90s were just about black people living their lives. Or just, even some of the white shows that I liked, like Seinfeld, focused on the office or these small moments that we all relate to, that we all have. So for me, that was kind of my influence for approaching this show."

She likes where women of the world are headed.

"I think there's a renaissance in so many different ways....we can get stuff done, we can make a change, and we can reclaim our own stories. We've been talking about it forever, but it feels like this is the first time, in my lifetime, that it's attainable."

She has only the most encouraging words of wisdom for any young girl who aspires to be like her...

"Oh, don't do that!" (laughs)

When it comes to her business, she's all about business.

"I always state my purpose. I'm not the type of person who would call you on the phone and say, 'Heyyyy, whatchu doing?' Like, no, I'm calling because that's how I approach networking."

She's got big plans for her future.

"I want to have a studio. I want to have content across all mediums, I want to see what I can do in the political realm."

Like, President-of-the-United-States big?

"No." (More laughs.) "Country be doomed."