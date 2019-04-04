10 Must-See Films to Watch During the International Film Festival

Today marks the beginning of the 38th annual MSP Film Society International Film Festival, bringing some of the best movies from around the globe into town between April 4-20. With over 200 movies to choose from over 70 different countries, this list is by no means exhaustive for the biggest cinephiles among us. But if you can spare a day or two in your calendar, we recommend catching these must-see movies this month.

× Expand Images courtesy of the Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival. Yuli

The opening night film for the festival is based on the true story of Cuban ballet superstar Carlos Acosta, who appears as himself in the film. From a young age, Yuli (the nickname given to Carlos by his father Pedro) dreams of becoming a soccer star. But Pedro (played by the choreographer Santiago Alfonso) knows his son has a knack for dancing, and ends up forcing Yuli to attend Cuba's National Dance School. Even though he lacks discipline, Yuli becomes enthralled by the dance world, and goes on to be declared one of the best dancers of his generation. The director Iciar Bollain and writer Paul Laverty arrange the film so that Acosta intermittently plays himself on screen and narrates his past through dance between scenes of young actors acting out his legendary life story.

When and where: Thursday, April 4 at St. Anthony Main, 7:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

× Expand Ophelia

From the Australian filmmaker Claire McCarthy comes this illuminating reshifting of Shakespeare's Hamlet, told through the vantage point of his ill-fated lover Ophelia, played by Daisy Ridley (AKA the new Star Wars heroine). The film reimagines Ophelia’s doomed story by giving her the agency she never had in the original play, with a star-studded cast that includes Naomi Watts, Clive Owen, and George McKay as Hamlet.

When and where: Friday, April 19 at 7:10 p.m. and Saturday, April 20 at 7:00 p.m. at St. Anthony Main.

× Expand Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

This documentary of the iconic author Toni Morrison follows the Nobel Prize winner’s path to becoming one of the greatest American writers in history. Born in 1931, Morrison has published several staples of African-American literature, including Tar Baby, Beloved, and Paradise, alongside countless other novels, short stories, plays and non-fiction works. The film features thoughtful interviews from public figures Morrison influenced–among them Oprah Winfrey and Angela Davis. Morrison herself also speaks to the camera, offering one-of-a-kind insights and wisdom into her journey as a forward-thinking legend in literature and social justice.

When and where: Saturday, April 13 at 5:45 p.m. at Capri Theater and Tuesday, April 16 at 4:30 p.m. at St. Anthony Main.

× Expand Put Grandma in the Freezer

This dark comedy by the Italian directors Giancarlo Fontana and Giuseppe G. Stasi follows the art restorer Claudia, who’s waiting to be paid for a major project from the city. She’s supported financially be her grandma, at least until her death. Arguing that she would never want to see her granddaughter go bankrupt, Claudia and her friends scheme to stash the deceased in the titular freezer, in order to continue receiving her grandma’s pension in a very Weekend at Bernie’s situation. Everything goes according to plan, until a tax inspector threatens to untangle Claudia’s plan.

When and where: Friday, April 5 at 9:50 p.m. and Wednesday, April 10 at 4:30 p.m. at St. Anthony Main, and Tuesday, April 16 at 4:00 p.m. at Marcus Rochester Cinema.

× Expand Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins

Directed by Janice Engel, this documentary follows the trajectory of the groundbreaking journalist Molly Ivins, the Houston-born writer who made it her life’s work to fight against corruption in politics and society. As a dogged, rising reporter in the media landscape, Ivins got her start at the Minneapolis Tribune, where she became the city's first female police reporter. Also known for her delightful sense of humor, she eventually went to the east coast to write for the New York Times, and her legacy continues to usher in new waves of journalists.

When and where: Sunday, April 7 at 4:30 p.m. at St. Anthony Main.

× Expand Red Joan

This movie stars her excellency Dame Judi Dench–need I say more? Red Joan is based on the story of Melitta Norwood, otherwise known as the "most important female agent ever recruited by the USSR." Directed by the Englishman Sir Trevor Nunn (who has previously worked as the artistic director for the Royal Shakespeare Company, the Royal National Theatre and the Theater Royal–NBD), Dench plays Joan in the year 2000, when she is charged with treason after her life's work as a spy decades beforehand is revealed once a former colleague dies. Joan is forced to tell her side of the story, beginning with her first steps into entering this intriguing cloak-and-dagger world.

When and where: Sunday, April 14 at 9:45 a.m. and Friday, April 19 at 4:45 p.m. at St. Anthony Main.

× Expand Shadow

If sweeping Chinese historical action dramas with elaborately choreographed fight sequences are your thing, then this film is for you. Set in the era of the fabled Three Kingdoms of China, director Zhang Yimou (House of Flying Daggers, Hero) follows the noble Commander Yu, whose plot to overthrow a rival kingdom is tangled in the deceit of court politics, doppelgängers and schemes.

When and where: Saturday, April 6 at 9:00 p.m. and Sunday, April 14 at 6:50 p.m. at St. Anthony Main, and Friday, April 19 at 7:00 p.m. at Capri Theater.

× Expand This Changes Everything

The #MeToo movement is long overdue, and has far-reaching implications for people beyond the widespread revelations of rampant sexism and harassment in Hollywood. Executive produced by Geena Davis with appearances from dozens of women (Meryl Streep, Natalie Portman, Taraji P. Henson, Sandra Oh, and Reese Witherspoon to name a few), This Changes Everything breaks down the mission of the movement by unearthing the injustices that have corrupted the film industry since its inception. The documentary interrogates the root causes of sexism, the lack of representation for women in the industry, unequal pay, and next steps for the movement, with plenty of takeaways beyond Hollywood.

When and where: Thursday, April 11 at 2:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 13 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Anthony Main.

× Expand This is Not Berlin

This is Not Berlin

Having first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, this coming-of-age story set in 1980s Mexico City follows the quiet teenager Carlos who finds himself slowly coming out of his shell and drifting into adulthood, after becoming engrossed with the city's underground punk music scene and shifting cultural norms. The social unrest surrounding the 1986 World Cup permeates the background of this new age film, as Carlos begins to find himself.

When and where: Saturday, April 13 at 8:45 p.m. at Capri Theater, Tuesday, April 16 at 7:00 p.m. at Parkway Theater, and Friday, April 19 at 10:00 p.m. at St. Anthony Main.

× Expand Chained for Life

Aaron Schimberg is a triple-threat composer, director, and writer whose latest film is truly a movie for movie-lovers. Featuring an unlikely duo of dreamers on the set of a film shoot, a young actress named Mabel (Jess Weixler) becomes disconnected from her other co-stars–but is charmed by her fellow actor Rosenthal (Adam Pearson), who happens to have a facial deformity. As the story unfurls in the European director's English-language debut, the audience is challenged to examine and question the ways physical disabilities are presented on screen in this satirical mix of dark comedy and film noir.

When and where: Wednesday, April 10 at 7:10 p.m. and Thursday, April 11 at 7:05 p.m. at St. Anthony Main.