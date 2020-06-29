10 Minnesota Orchestra Works to Stream

× Expand Orchestra Hall

We asked Minnesota Orchestra music director Osmo Vänskä and concertmaster Erin Keefe, who’s also his wife/shelter-in-place partner, to suggest 10 works to stream from the orchestra’s history. Gorgeous recordings to bring us peace, beauty—and distraction. Find the playlist on Spotify (MNorch at Home: Osmo and Erin)—and read their joint comments, below.

Leonard Bernstein: Overtureto Candide

(Eiji Oue, 1999)

The Candide Overture is incredibly fun to perform, and it brings back happy memories from the orchestra’s last international tour to the BBC Proms in London and our concerts in South Africa.

Richard Strauss: An Alpine Symphony

(Edo de Waart, 1989)

The mighty Alpine Symphony takes you on a musical journey highlighting the power of nature. At nearly an hour long, it provides an extended escape from reality, which is so desperately needed in these troubling times.

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 9

(Stanislaw Skrowaczewski, 1997)

Bruckner was a deeply religious man, and his Ninth Symphony provides a gripping narrative of trial and redemption. “Skrovy” (as he was referred to lovingly by the orchestra) was undoubtedly one of the most revered Bruckner conductors of his time.

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 4

(Osmo Vänskä with Carolyn Sampson, 2019)

The Minnesota Orchestra is currently recording all of the Mahler symphonies, and the Fourth Symphony is our most recent release. It is one of his more optimistic symphonies: The “heavenly” soprano solo is bound to leave a smile on your face.

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 2

(Osmo Vänskä with Minnesota Chorale, Ruby Hughes, and Sasha Cooke, 2018)

The Second Symphony, known as the Resurrection, encapsulates Mahler’s ideas about life, death, and new beginnings. He uses a massive orchestra, choir, and soloists. One of our favorite pieces in the entire orchestral literature.

Jean Sibelius: Finlandia

(Osmo Vänskä with YL Male voice Choir, 2017)

This piece is very meaningful to all Finns. It provides encouragement that despite the difficulties we face in front of us, we can rise above it all.

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 7

(Osmo Vänskä, 2016)

This symphony by Sibelius is often overlooked, but he described it as celebrating the “joy of life and vitality.”

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 9, Choral

(Osmo Vänskä with the Minnesota Chorale, Helena Juntunen, Katarina Karnéus, Daniel Norman, and Neal Davies, 2006)

No list could be complete without the music of Beethoven. The Ninth Symphony is both an audience and orchestra favorite. The “Ode to Joy” at the end is as uplifting as it gets!

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6, Pastoral

(Osmo Vänskä, 2007)

Like Strauss’s Alpine Symphony, Beethoven’s Pastoral Symphony is another great antidote to our feelings of being cooped up and isolated these days. You can close your eyes and pretend you are out taking a walk in the beautiful countryside.

Dessa: Sound the Bells: Recorded Live at Orchestra Hall

(Sarah Hicks, 2019)

Dessa has collaborated several times with the Minnesota Orchestra, and she is such a fantastic singer, writer, rapper, and all-around great human being.