New Venue: The Holden Room

Who could have guessed that a 1950’s warehouse would one day become a modern reception venue? Originally the manufacturing plant of Ford McNutt Company, this space has still preserved much of its history—from its original concrete floors to the glass garage door. Hennepin Made, a local glass blowing company, purchased the building from Brin Northwestern Glass and expanded their business in 2016.

This past December, Hennepin Made opened The Holden Room—a 5,000 square-foot rentable space perfect for parties, corporate events, and, of course, wedding receptions. Their first wedding will be coming up this June, and Events Manager Andrew Yarish says that summer of 2019 is already booking fast.

This space is part of Hennepin Made’s vision to bring more people from the community into the arts district. The room can seat up to 250, and all furniture and décor is up to the clients. “We offer folks a clean slate to work with,” Yarish says, adding that the space can easily be personalized to cater to a variety of tastes. With industrial elements original to the building as well as clean white walls, this space has a both a historic and modern feel.

The Holden Room has already hosted a number of events this year, including a few for the Super Bowl. Yarish adds that people have really enjoyed the brightness of the space. Because the room faces west, guests are treated to beautiful sunsets on clear evenings through the garage door windows, which could be the perfect element to top off your big day.

147 N. Holden St., Minneapolis. hennepinandco.com