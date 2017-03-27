7 Spring Break Kids’ Camps

× Expand 3rd Lair Skate Shop skate camp

Opting for a staycation this spring break? There are still great camps and activities open. Here are seven ways to keep your kids entertained:

Skate Into Spring

Kids of all ages will have a seriously radical spring break to tell their friends about after a day at the 3rd Lair’s Learn-to-Skate Camp. Some of the originals in the Minnesota skate scene, the dudes over at 3rd Lair cater to all ability levels, and give lots of individual instruction in this course. Drop your little shredders off just one day- or all week- at 9 A.M., and pick them up at noon. Or, for five bucks more, they can spend the afternoon practicing those ollies, nollies, and kick-flips at 3rd Lair’s state-of-the-art indoor plaza.

Animal Adventures

Future biologists of the world, unite! The Minnesota Zoo is hosting day camps for all grade levels over breaks. Between learning all about the differences between amphibians and reptiles to the story of the rainforest floor, STEM-minded children will love spending break at the zoo.

Springtime Science

Whether the children prefer conducting chemistry experiments or studying the physics of theme parks, it’ll be a spring break to remember at Science Museum of Minnesota.

Opt Outside

Adventure Days at Camp St. Croix are perfect for the wild child who loves to explore this spring break. They’ll be totally tuckered out after climbing, hiking, sledding, and romping around all day, and will build self esteem and team building skills to boot.

Create A Play

For whimsical children, Children’s Theatre Company offers a spring break theater camp in which campers stage a play in just one week, and invite families to watch the live performance on the last day of camp.

Nature School

Experience the great outdoors over break at the Dodge Nature Center. With programs for grades K-8, older kids will learn wilderness survival skills like orienteering and flint sparking, while young'uns will study animal hiding tactics and dig for dinosaur ‘fossils.’

Climbin’ Up

If you have a little adrenaline junkie in your family, a few classes at Vertical Endeavors may lead to a new passion. Whether new to the sport or taking their abilities to the next level, kids ages 6-12 will learn knots, holds, top climbing, and more.